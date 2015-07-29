Bolsa china frena caída, pero el miedo persiste

La Bolsa de Shanghai, emblema de las inversiones y la economía general de China, se recuperó moderadamente el miércoles, luego de tres jornadas de caídas que encendieron las alarmas tanto en países industrializados como en los países en desarrollo proveedores de materias primas.
Los inversores aparcaron su desbandada y el índice Shanghai Composite logró un rebote gracias a un brusco “rally” en la última media hora de jornada.
La renta variable china logró así su primer respiro después de tres jornadas consecutivas de caídas. Esta racha, además, incluyó una sesión de infarto: el lunes el índice Shanghai Composite vivió su peor día desde el año 2007, al desplomarse un 8,5%.
La jornada del martes amplió las caídas, aunque el castigo se moderó finalmente al 1,7%.
La tregua llegó este miércoles. Las bajadas han predominado durante la mayor parte de la sesión. Pero los bandazos habituales han adquirido esta vez un signo alcista, y la remontada en el tramo final ha borrado los números rojos.
El índice Shanghai Composite llegaba a la última hora de la sesión con descensos próximos al punto porcentual. Las compras se aceleraron en el tramo final, y el rebote se disparó al cierre al 3,4%, hasta los 3.789 puntos.
El desplome del 8,5% del pasado lunes activó todas las alertas en los mercados y en las autoridades chinas, hasta el punto de que el Gobierno de Pekín anunció nuevas medidas de ’emergencia’ para frenar la desbandada de los inversores. Una de estas iniciativas era la compra de acciones, con el objetivo de estabilizar el mercado.
El derrumbe de la Bolsa de China, próximo al 30% en el último mes y medio, ha atrapado a inversores minoristas locales sin experiencia, y sus efectos podrían agravar los síntomas de debilidad que refleja la economía del gigante asiático.
Los mayores temores se centran en un posible freno adicional en el consumo.
SHANGHAI/Expansión.com
