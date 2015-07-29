Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 29 de julio de 2015 -- 11:11

Bolsa china frena caída, pero el miedo persiste

Billetes chinos. Banknotes

Billetes chinos en la bóveda de un banco. (Banknotes.com)

La Bolsa de Shanghai, emblema de las inversiones y la economía general de China, se recuperó moderadamente el miércoles, luego de tres jornadas de caídas que encendieron las alarmas tanto en países industrializados como en los países en desarrollo proveedores de materias primas.

Los inversores aparcaron su desbandada y el índice Shanghai Composite logró un rebote gracias a un brusco “rally” en la última media hora de jornada.

La renta variable china logró así su primer respiro después de tres jornadas consecutivas de caídas. Esta racha, además, incluyó una sesión de infarto: el lunes el índice Shanghai Composite vivió su peor día desde el año 2007, al desplomarse un 8,5%.

La jornada del martes amplió las caídas, aunque el castigo se moderó finalmente al 1,7%.

La tregua llegó este miércoles. Las bajadas han predominado durante la mayor parte de la sesión. Pero los bandazos habituales han adquirido esta vez un signo alcista, y la remontada en el tramo final ha borrado los números rojos.

El índice Shanghai Composite llegaba a la última hora de la sesión con descensos próximos al punto porcentual. Las compras se aceleraron en el tramo final, y el rebote se disparó al cierre al 3,4%, hasta los 3.789 puntos.

El desplome del 8,5% del pasado lunes activó todas las alertas en los mercados y en las autoridades chinas, hasta el punto de que el Gobierno de Pekín anunció nuevas medidas de ’emergencia’ para frenar la desbandada de los inversores. Una de estas iniciativas era la compra de acciones, con el objetivo de estabilizar el mercado.

El derrumbe de la Bolsa de China, próximo al 30% en el último mes y medio, ha atrapado a inversores minoristas locales sin experiencia, y sus efectos podrían agravar los síntomas de debilidad que refleja la economía del gigante asiático.

Los mayores temores se centran en un posible freno adicional en el consumo.

SHANGHAI/Expansión.com

 

28 comments on “Bolsa china frena caída, pero el miedo persiste

  1. I do accept as true with all the ideas you have offered for your post.
    They’re very convincing and can certainly work.
    Nonetheless, the posts are very short for novices. May you please prolong them
    a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  3. I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your
    content. The article has truly peaked my interest.
    I am going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new information about once a week.
    I subscribed to your RSS feed too.

    Responder

  5. Great items from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your
    stuff previous to and you’re just too magnificent. I really
    like what you have got right here, certainly like what you are stating and
    the best way during which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you
    continue to care for to stay it wise. I cant wait to learn far more from you.
    That is really a great web site.

    Responder

  7. Hi everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at
    this website, and piece of writing is really fruitful designed for me, keep
    up posting these types of articles.

    Responder

  10. First off I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question which
    I’d like to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center
    yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
    I’ve had trouble clearing my mind in getting my ideas out.
    I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15
    minutes are lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or tips?

    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  14. Greetings I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by error, while
    I was researching on Google for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a
    fantastic post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time
    to read it all at the moment but I have saved it
    and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
    to read more, Please do keep up the fantastic work.

    Responder

  19. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew
    of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet
    my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you
    would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

  23. Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if
    you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?

    I get so much lately it’s driving me insane so any support is very
    much appreciated.

    Responder

  25. I think that everything posted made a ton of sense. However, consider this, suppose you wrote a catchier title?
    I ain’t saying your content isn’t good, but what if
    you added a post title to possibly grab people’s attention? I
    mean RadioFides.com | Bolsa china frena caída, pero el miedo persiste is kinda vanilla.
    You ought to glance at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create article headlines to grab people interested.
    You might add a related video or a picture or two to grab people interested about what you’ve written. Just my opinion, it would bring your posts a
    little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  28. First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to
    ask if you do not mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself
    and clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a tough time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
    I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes
    tend to be wasted just trying to figure out how to
    begin. Any suggestions or tips? Many thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>