Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 29 de julio de 2015 -- 18:21

La ANF se reúne de urgencia en Cochabamba

El dirigente de la ANF Jorge Justiniano. APG

La Asociación Nacional de Fútbol  (ANF), se reunirá el viernes en la ciudad de Cochabamba, donde elegirán a su nuevo titular, pues Jorge Justiniano está recluido preventivamente por el caso de estafa múltiple que siguen a los dirigentes de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) de la cual el dirigente pandino es parte.

El Consejo Superior de la ANF fue convocado para el viernes, los directivos tienen varios temas que analizar, pero también ven la necesidad de nombrar a un nuevo presidente ya que Justiniano guarda detención, por un supuesto caso de corrupción que involucró a dirigentes de la Federación, cuyo abogado del mandamás federativo Jaime Tapia, realiza el trámite de apelación contra la determinación del juez Quinto en lo Penal, Roberto Valdivieso.

Para la reunión se espera la presencia de los presidentes de las asociaciones, excepto Justiniano (Pando) y Pedro Zambrano (Beni), ambos están privados de libertad, desde la pasada semana después que se presentaron a declarar por el caso que investiga el Ministerio Público.

“En esa reunión debemos continuar con los puntos que se propuso en la anterior reunión, como el desarrollo de los campeonatos nacionales. Además de solucionar de la mejor manera posible este tema que es tan delicado”, explicó Freddy Cortez, vicepresidente de la Asociación Nacional de Fútbol, además de ser titular de la Asociación Tarijeña de Fútbol.

De acuerdo con la reglamentación Cortez presidirá la reunión ante la ausencia de Justiniano, que hasta la fecha no se dirigió a la ANF, menos presentó su renuncia a su cargo, pero ya no cuenta con el respaldo de todos los directivos de las asociaciones porque también estaría involucrado en el tema de corrupción, pero ello continúa en investigación.

“Ojalá que la ANF pueda proponer una solución a este tema”, añadió el directivo quien además apuntó que será importante que se respeten los estatutos para cualquier determinación, ya que la idea es “trabajar”. Cortez sería el principal candidato para asumir la presidencia de la Asociación Nacional, pero no se brinda ni se excusa.

APG/Fides

