Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 29 de julio de 2015 -- 15:00

Piden separación de Mamani del TSE

El vocal del TSE, Idelfonzo Mamani. APG

El vocal del TSE, Idelfonzo Mamani. APG

Los senadores de Unidad Demócrata (UD), Óscar Ortiz y Arturo Murillo, presentaron el miércoles una denuncia acompañada de pruebas ante el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) contra el vocal Idelfonso Mamani, a quien acusan de haber hecho campaña por el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), lo que calificaron de una falta “muy grave”.

“Hemos presentado hoy oficialmente la denuncia formal contra el vocal Idelfonso Mamani, ante la Sala Plena del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, pidiendo su inmediato procesamiento y suspensión, adjuntando las fotos como prueba en la cual aparece haciendo campaña por el actual gobernador de Potosí, Juan Carlos Cejas”, dijo Ortiz.

El legislador  opositor mencionó que hizo la denuncia pública sobre ese hecho hace varias semanas, esperando la renuncia del vocal, pero como no se apartó, ahora formalizó la acusación ante la Sala Plena del TSE.

Ortiz presentó fotografías en las que supuestamente se ve a Idelfonso Mamani pintando murales a favor del partido oficialista, en las elecciones subnacionales de marzo pasado.

El asambleísta señaló que con esa denuncia “se pone a prueba” a los nuevos vocales electorales.

El 10 de julio pasado, Mamani fue posesionado como vocal del TSE, junto con sus otros seis colegas, tras haber sido seleccionado por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, mediante un proceso, en el que se presentaron más de 400 postulantes, que duró cerca de un mes, en el que fueron sometidos a pruebas de méritos y conocimientos técnicos.

Con información de ABI/

