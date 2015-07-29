Piden separación de Mamani del TSE

Los senadores de Unidad Demócrata (UD), Óscar Ortiz y Arturo Murillo, presentaron el miércoles una denuncia acompañada de pruebas ante el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) contra el vocal Idelfonso Mamani, a quien acusan de haber hecho campaña por el Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS), lo que calificaron de una falta “muy grave”.
“Hemos presentado hoy oficialmente la denuncia formal contra el vocal Idelfonso Mamani, ante la Sala Plena del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, pidiendo su inmediato procesamiento y suspensión, adjuntando las fotos como prueba en la cual aparece haciendo campaña por el actual gobernador de Potosí, Juan Carlos Cejas”, dijo Ortiz.
El legislador opositor mencionó que hizo la denuncia pública sobre ese hecho hace varias semanas, esperando la renuncia del vocal, pero como no se apartó, ahora formalizó la acusación ante la Sala Plena del TSE.
Ortiz presentó fotografías en las que supuestamente se ve a Idelfonso Mamani pintando murales a favor del partido oficialista, en las elecciones subnacionales de marzo pasado.
El asambleísta señaló que con esa denuncia “se pone a prueba” a los nuevos vocales electorales.
El 10 de julio pasado, Mamani fue posesionado como vocal del TSE, junto con sus otros seis colegas, tras haber sido seleccionado por la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, mediante un proceso, en el que se presentaron más de 400 postulantes, que duró cerca de un mes, en el que fueron sometidos a pruebas de méritos y conocimientos técnicos.
Con información de ABI/
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your webpage? My website is in the exact same
area of interest as yours and my users would really benefit
from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know
if this alright with you. Thanks!
I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog.
I am hoping to see the same high-grade content from you in the future as well.
In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired
me to get my own website now 😉
whoah this blog is fantastic i like reading your posts. Keep
up the great work! You understand, lots of persons are
searching round for this information, you can help them
greatly.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
Bless you!
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d
figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or
maybe guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same
topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you’re interested feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
I look forward to hearing from you! Terrific blog by
the way!
Great weblog right here! Additionally your website a lot up fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link on your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
Superb, what a blog it is! This web site presents valuable data to us, keep it up.
Very shortly this web site will be famous amid all blog users, due to it’s nice posts
Quality articles or reviews is the secret to interest the visitors to pay a
quick visit the site, that’s what this web page is providing.
Very good info. Lucky me I discovered your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book marked it for later!
I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues?
A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my site not
operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this problem?
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different page and thought I may
as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page repeatedly.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the long run and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this publish and if I could I wish to recommend you few attention-grabbing things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles regarding this article.
I desire to learn even more issues approximately it!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert
that I get in fact loved account your weblog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing on your feeds or even I fulfillment you
access consistently fast.
It’s nearly impossible to find well-informed people
on this subject, however, you sound like you know what you’re
talking about! Thanks
Hello there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post
to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks
for sharing!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting
for your further write ups thank you once again.
Heya this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use
WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to
get guidance from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
I am actually glad to read this website posts which contains
tons of useful data, thanks for providing such data.
I am not certain where you are getting your info, however
great topic. I must spend a while finding out more or figuring out
more. Thanks for wonderful information I used to be in search of this info
for my mission.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with
the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people
from that service? Appreciate it!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do
it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create
my own blog and would like to know where u got this from.
many thanks
It’s difficult to find well-informed people for this subject, but you
sound like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks
whoah this blog is magnificent i really like reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You recognize, lots of persons are
hunting around for this information, you could aid them greatly.
You can certainly see your skills within the work you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
Always follow your heart.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Best wishes! Where are your contact details
though?
Cool blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Cheers