Fecha de publicación: Jueves 30 de julio de 2015 -- 16:37

Bolivia niega condicionamiento y chantaje a Chile

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa. (APG)

El presidente Evo Morales negó el jueves un supuesto condicionamiento y chantaje para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas con Chile y pidió al Gobierno de ese país entender su propuesta de nombrar al Papa Francisco como garante de un proceso que en un plazo perentorio corone con la restauración de la calidad marítima boliviana.

“No es que estamos condicionando las relaciones diplomáticas, sino que hay un motivo de rompimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas, entonces hay responsabilidad de ambos países, Chile y Bolivia (…). No es que estamos condicionando ni chantajeando, jamás haríamos eso, sólo algunas autoridades de Chile tienen que entender por qué el rompimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas”, señaló en un masivo acto al sur del país.

Asimismo, instó el Ejecutivo chileno entender ese pedido del pueblo boliviano de restablecer y avanzar en las “soluciones pacíficas y duraderas” que beneficien a Bolivia y Chile, además a la integración sudamericana.

Además, recordó que el principal motivo de ese alejamiento con Chile siempre fue el tema del mar, ya que varias autoridades de ese país incumplieron compromisos, por lo que su Gobierno decidió proponer un garante, en este caso el papa Francisco.

“Ex autoridades de Chile no cumplieron tantos compromisos, entonces como un nunca cumplieron a veces sólo necesitamos un garante y aquí no estamos pidiendo como una mediación, sino que el hermano Papa sea un garante para el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas”, indicó.

El miércoles, Morales manifestó estar de acuerdo con restablecer la relación diplomática con Chile, cancelada hace casi 40 años y, junto a su colega chilena, Michelle Bachelet, sentar al papa Francisco como garante, en una gestión conjunta en el Vaticano.

En la víspera, el canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz lamentó la propuesta de Morales para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas y reiteró que su país está dispuesto a retomar la diplomacia bilateral sin condiciones.

“Chile está disponible para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas de inmediato y sin condiciones”, afirmó en declaraciones difundidas por el matutino digital chileno La Tercera.

Por otra parte, el Mandatario boliviano manifestó su confianza en que el diferendo marítimo se resolverá gracias al apoyo de la comunidad internacional y de organismos multilaterales.

“Estoy convencido y más seguro y fortalecido que estamos cerca para recuperar nuestro mar”, sostuvo.

Bolivia busca un acceso soberano al Pacifico, ya que fue privada de su cualidad marítima por una invasión chilena, que terminó cercenándole 400 km de costa y 120.000 km2 de territorios.

LA PAZ/ con información de ABI

 

20 comments on “Bolivia niega condicionamiento y chantaje a Chile

  1. Hey superb blog! Does running a blog such as this take a lot
    of work? I’ve absolutely no expertise in coding however I
    was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyhow, should you
    have any recommendations or techniques for new blog
    owners please share. I know this is off topic but I just
    wanted to ask. Thanks!

    Responder

  9. I think this is one of the most significant information for me.

    And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things,
    The site style is great, the articles is really excellent :
    D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  11. Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
    Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa?
    My website discusses a lot of the same topics as yours and
    I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog by the way!

    Responder

  13. I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your information. This article has really peaked my interest.
    I am going to book mark your blog and keep checking for new details about once a
    week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.

    Responder

  14. I am extremely inspired together with your writing abilities as smartly as with
    the layout to your weblog. Is that this a paid subject or
    did you customize it your self? Either way stay up the excellent high quality writing, it is
    rare to see a nice weblog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  15. Howdy would you mind letting me know which
    webhost you’re working with? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
    Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
    Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  17. Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
    My blog looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue.
    If you have any recommendations, please share. With thanks!

    Responder

  18. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger,
    and I was wondering your situation; we have
    developed some nice methods and we are looking to swap strategies
    with others, please shoot me an email if interested.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>