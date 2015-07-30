Bolivia niega condicionamiento y chantaje a Chile

El presidente Evo Morales negó el jueves un supuesto condicionamiento y chantaje para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas con Chile y pidió al Gobierno de ese país entender su propuesta de nombrar al Papa Francisco como garante de un proceso que en un plazo perentorio corone con la restauración de la calidad marítima boliviana.
“No es que estamos condicionando las relaciones diplomáticas, sino que hay un motivo de rompimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas, entonces hay responsabilidad de ambos países, Chile y Bolivia (…). No es que estamos condicionando ni chantajeando, jamás haríamos eso, sólo algunas autoridades de Chile tienen que entender por qué el rompimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas”, señaló en un masivo acto al sur del país.
Asimismo, instó el Ejecutivo chileno entender ese pedido del pueblo boliviano de restablecer y avanzar en las “soluciones pacíficas y duraderas” que beneficien a Bolivia y Chile, además a la integración sudamericana.
Además, recordó que el principal motivo de ese alejamiento con Chile siempre fue el tema del mar, ya que varias autoridades de ese país incumplieron compromisos, por lo que su Gobierno decidió proponer un garante, en este caso el papa Francisco.
“Ex autoridades de Chile no cumplieron tantos compromisos, entonces como un nunca cumplieron a veces sólo necesitamos un garante y aquí no estamos pidiendo como una mediación, sino que el hermano Papa sea un garante para el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas”, indicó.
El miércoles, Morales manifestó estar de acuerdo con restablecer la relación diplomática con Chile, cancelada hace casi 40 años y, junto a su colega chilena, Michelle Bachelet, sentar al papa Francisco como garante, en una gestión conjunta en el Vaticano.
En la víspera, el canciller chileno Heraldo Muñoz lamentó la propuesta de Morales para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas y reiteró que su país está dispuesto a retomar la diplomacia bilateral sin condiciones.
“Chile está disponible para restablecer las relaciones diplomáticas de inmediato y sin condiciones”, afirmó en declaraciones difundidas por el matutino digital chileno La Tercera.
Por otra parte, el Mandatario boliviano manifestó su confianza en que el diferendo marítimo se resolverá gracias al apoyo de la comunidad internacional y de organismos multilaterales.
“Estoy convencido y más seguro y fortalecido que estamos cerca para recuperar nuestro mar”, sostuvo.
Bolivia busca un acceso soberano al Pacifico, ya que fue privada de su cualidad marítima por una invasión chilena, que terminó cercenándole 400 km de costa y 120.000 km2 de territorios.
LA PAZ/ con información de ABI
