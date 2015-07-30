Diputado Quispe denuncia agresión en El Alto

El diputado suplente Rafael Quispe, de Unidad Nacional (UN), denunció el jueves que sufrió una agresión física por un grupo de vecinos del Distrito 13 de la ciudad de El Alto.
“He sido duramente golpeado, (…) las lesiones que están a la altura de la cabeza, más golpes en todo el cuerpo y policontusiones”, explicó en contacto con radio Fides cuando se encontraba presentando la denuncia en el Instituto de Investigaciones Forenses (IDIF).
Detalló que el hecho se produjo aproximadamente al mediodía de este jueves cuando asistía a un acto al que fue invitado por un grupo de vecinos en la ciudad de El Alto.
Quispe, también ex dirigente indígena, dijo que los autores de la agresión fueron identificados.
“Ahora contamos con las imágenes, las fotografías de los autores, estas personas están plenamente identificadas. Él (Quispe) asistió a una invitación pública que le hicieron y como cualquier otra función que el cumple se presentó sin ningún problema”, apuntó el abogado de Quispe, Eduardo León.
Anunció que presentará una denuncia formal ante el Ministerio Público en contra de los agresores. El IDIF determinó un impedimento de nueve días por los golpes recibidos en la cabeza.
LA PAZ/Fides
