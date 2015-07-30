Muere Miguel Dueri, destacado empresario de música y radio

Miguel Dueri, boliviano emprendedor y propietario de la radio Panamericana, falleció el jueves a los 89 años de edad a causa de un paro cardiaco, en la ciudad de La Paz.
“Fue víctima de un paro, nos deja un profundo dolor, los trabajadores y la dirección estamos en un profundo dolor”, confirmó el director de radio Panamericana, Daniel Sánchez.
Según medios de prensa, Dueri puso en marcha en 1958 la disquera Discolandia Dueri Cía, que empezó importando discos fonográficos y posteriormente se constituyó en una de las primeras empresas del rubro.
En 1972 fundó radio Panamericana, en la que participaba cada fin de semana en el programa “Siempre en Domingo”, con análisis de los temas que marcaron coyuntura no sólo nacional sino también internacional.
Además de su vocación como radialista, Dueri fue propietario, junto a su familia, del hotel Presidente en La Paz y criaderos de trucha en el lago Titicaca.
En otra faceta de su vida, fue embajador boliviano en Kuwait.
“Fue un hombre visionario que se había planteado el propósito que se ha mantenido desde aquel entonces hasta hoy y para ello no ha escatimado esfuerzos”, manifestó Sánchez.
LA PAZ/Con reporte de ABI
