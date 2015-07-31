Fecha de publicación: Viernes 31 de julio de 2015 -- 12:29

Gobernador potosino, dispuesto a someterse a revocatorio

El gobernador potosino, en conferencia de prensa el viernes en La Paz, dice estar dispuesto a ir a un proceso revocatorio. (ABI)

El gobernador potosino, en conferencia de prensa el viernes en La Paz, dice estar dispuesto a ir a un proceso revocatorio. (ABI)

El gobernador de Potosí, Juan Carlos Sejas, dijo el viernes que está dispuesto a someterse a un proceso revocatorio de mandato, si esa demanda del movimiento cívico potosino finalmente es confirmada.

Sejas hizo la declaración horas después de que el Consejo Consultivo del Comité Cívico Potosinista (COMCIPO) resolviera, en el marco del conflicto que enfrenta a ese organismo con el Gobierno nacional, pedir la renuncia del gobernador departamental y del alcalde de la ciudad de Potosí, Willan Cervantes, ambos del gobernante Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS).

“Con el ánimo de no conflictuar la ciudad de Potosí y el departamento, y no aferrarme al cargo como gobernador, como autoridad electa, tomándole la palabra al Comité Cívico de Potosí estoy planteando, pidiendo (…)que se plantee el revocatorio de mandato de Juan Carlos Sejas”, dijo el gobernador en conferencia de prensa en La Paz.

“Así como he sido electo mediante voto, seguramente si el pueblo decide que Juan Carlos Sejas ya no sea gobernador mediante voto también, tendrá que ser destituido”, aseguró.

Sejas y Cervantes asumieron sus cargos hace apenas dos meses, como resultado de las elecciones subnacionales realizadas en marzo.

El pedido de renuncia destacó entre las resoluciones del Consejo Consultivo de COMCIPO, que prevé decidir el sábado si continúan o no el paro y los bloqueos en la ciudad de Potosí, iniciados hace casi cuatro semanas en demanda de atención gubernamental a un pliego petitorio de 26 proyectos de desarrollo regional.

Esas medidas de presión fueron acompañadas por manifestaciones en La Paz, encabezadas por el líder potosinista Jhonny Llalli. Los manifestantes retornaron el jueves a Potosí, luego de tres semanas de movilizaciones infructuosas en la Sede de Gobierno, donde no llegaron a firmar acuerdos con el Gobierno ni lograron reunirse con el presidente Evo Morales.

El alcalde de Betanzos, Juan Téllez, dijo por su parte que ofrecía su municipio, “con todas las garantías”, para que Sejas ejerza desde allí su cargo de gobernador de Potosí.

LA PAZ/Fides-Apolinar Paco

