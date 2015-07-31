Los habitantes de la ciudad de Potosí vivieron el viernes una jornada de aprovisionamiento en medio de la huelga y bloqueo declarados por el Comité Cívico Potosinista.
14 comments on "Pausa de reaprovisionamiento en Potosí"
