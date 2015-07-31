Fecha de publicación: Viernes 31 de julio de 2015 -- 22:45

Pausa de reaprovisionamiento en Potosí

  • Vecinos potosinos se aglomeran en un mercado callejero, el viernes. Fides/Pts)
  • Los bancos abrieron el viernes en Potosí después de 25 días. Fides/Pts)
  • Vecinos potosinos se reúnen en una calle el viernes, día de reaprovisionamiento en medio de la huelga regional. Fides/Pts)
  • Larga fila de vehículos en una gasolinera potosina, el viernes.Fides/Pts)
  • Compradores de combustibles hacen una larga fila en una gasolinera potosina, el viernes. Fides/Pts)

Los habitantes de la ciudad de Potosí vivieron el viernes una jornada de aprovisionamiento en medio de la huelga y bloqueo declarados por el Comité Cívico Potosinista.

