Sectores en conflicto de UMSS darán respuesta a CEUB

El Comité Ejecutivo de la Universidad Boliviana (CEUB) se este viernes con los sectores en conflicto de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS) para conocer su respuesta sobre la propuesta de solución del conflicto planteada el jueves.
La propuesta por acuerdo entre partes no fue conocida por los medios de comunicación ni ajenos a la reunión.
“Hemos encontrado la plena predisposición para abrirse al diálogo y para encontrar una solución consensuada”, manifestó el rector de la Universidad Mayor de San Andrés, Waldo Albarracín, luego de liderar una comisión de la CEUB que se reunió con delegados de ambos sectores, el jueves por más de seis horas.
La negociación para solucionar el conflicto de la UMSS fue convocada la pasada semana, pero se inició teniendo como fondo los enfrentamientos entre universitarios ocurridos el jueves desde el amanecer, que causaron lesiones graves a dos estudiantes.
Albarracín afirmó que el consenso inicial para la solución del problema de la UMSS fue conseguido con diálogos por separado con los sectores del conflicto y la elaboración de alternativas de acuerdo que no deben revelarse aún, puesto que tienen que ser analizadas por cada uno de los bandos.
El representante de la CEUB explicó posteriormente que precisamente para la consideración de las propuestas entre las partes del caso se declaró un cuarto intermedio en las conversaciones iniciadas en la jornada que se prolongará hasta las 10h00 de mañana (viernes).
“Hemos tomado esa decisión porque mientras no exista un documento que se suscriba entre partes sería irresponsable ir anticipando criterios o una información de que no se ha consolidado”, aseveró.
La autoridad académica pidió, por otro lado, que tanto docentes y estudiantes de la UMSS se abstengan de promover cualquier convocatoria a movilizaciones o hechos de violencia mientras se dialoga para no entorpecer la concreción de un acuerdo.
A su turno, el secretario académico de la CEUB, Gustavo Rojas, dijo, sin embargo, que la solución del conflicto en la entidad académica regional puede concretarse mañana sí se supera algunos puntos en disenso que están aún en consideración entre autoridades y estudiantes.
El rector de la UMSS, Waldo Jiménez, anunció que tiene la predisposición de que la crisis se solucione con el cese de la violencia estudiantil, pero puso como condición la reapertura del campus central y el reinicio de clases.
El dirigente estudiantil Jarlín Coca dijo que la resolución del conflicto se dará sí Jiménez acepta una propuesta elaborada por el CEUB para dejar sin efecto la titulación de docentes invitados sin examen en la UMSS.
COCHABAMBA/ Fides
whoah this weblog is great i really like studying your articles.
Keep up the great work! You already know, a lot of persons are hunting round for this
info, you can help them greatly.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the structure on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it your self?
Either way keep up the nice high quality writing, it’s uncommon to see a nice weblog like this one these days..
I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This sort of
clever work and coverage! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a
formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to
you.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and
I am waiting for your next post thank you once again.
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the highest quality
websites on the internet. I most certainly will highly recommend this blog!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after
I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just
wanted to say great blog!
I used to be able to find good information from your blog articles.
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you
an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.
Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for car pc
This post offers clear idea for the new users of blogging, that really how to do running a blog.
Appreciating the dedication you put into your site and detailed
information you offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Great read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
I am curious to find out what blog system you are using?
I’m having some minor security issues with my latest blog and I’d like to find something more safe.
Do you have any solutions?
I’m not sure why but this web site is loading very slow for
me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Hey there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly digg it
and personally suggest to my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
It will always be exciting to read articles from other writers and
practice something from other websites.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it has
pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of
colors!
I think the admin of this web page is in fact working hard for his web
site, as here every data is quality based information.
Everything is very open with a really clear explanation of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
Hola! I’ve been reading your site for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from
Huffman Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the great work!
Hi, I check your blogs daily. Your story-telling style is witty,
keep it up!