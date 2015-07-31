Un ingreso a Plaza Murillo será cerrado por un año

El ingreso a la plaza Murillo por la calle Ayacucho, uno de los lugares más transitados del centro de La Paz, será cerrado al tráfico vehicular a partir del lunes 2 de agosto por aproximadamente un año, anunció el viernes la Policía.
El cierre fue decidido con objeto de facilitar los trabajos de construcción de la Casa Grande del Pueblo, o nuevo palacio presidencial, en la esquina de las calles Ayacucho y Potosí, a una cuadra de la esquina de la Plaza donde están los palacios de Gobierno y Legislativo.
“Se va a cortar el tráfico de subida en la cuadra de la calle Ayacucho entre las calles Potosí y Mercado, pero la acera del frente permanecerá abierta para la movilización de los peatones”, dijo el comandante departamental de La Paz, Iván Quiroz.
Indicó que de esta manera se facilitará el trabajo de la empresa constructora y disminuirán los riesgos para la ciudadanía.
La Casa Grande del Pueblo, un proyecto impulsado personalmente por el presidente Evo Morales, será el edificio más alto del centro paceño. Tendrá 28 pisos y costará 33 millones de dólares, según informes oficiales.
La obra se encuentra actualmente a nivel de las fundaciones y cimientos.
LA PAZ/Fides
