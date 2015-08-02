Platean que Evo Morales gobierne de forma vitalicia

“Ahora nos toca gobernar otros 500 años a la cabeza de nuestro presidente, el hermano Evo Morales. Por eso desde acá vamos a comprometernos a llevar la reelección de nuestro presidente no simplemente hasta 2025, yo diría de manera vitalicia porque nos toca gobernar al pueblo boliviano”, indicó el secretario Ejecutivo de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), Feliciano Vegamonte.
En junio pasado el Congreso de la CSUTCB realizado en Cobija (Pando) se aprobó como tarea primordial trabajar por un nuevo periodo del Primer Mandatario y encargo a su comisión jurídica la posibilidad de crear la figura legal de la reformar la Constitución para una reelección indefinida.
Las declaraciones las realizó en el acto que recuerda el 2 de agosto de 1953, fecha en que se firmó el decreto de reforma agraria, pero que durante el período del presidente Evo Morales cambio de nombre en varias oportunidades.
La presidente de la Confederación de Pueblos Indígenas de Bolivia (CIDOB), Melva Hurtado, sostuvo que : “Nosotros queremos que el Presidente siga siendo presidente desde el 2020 hasta el 2025, hermanos y hermanas”.
La ejecutiva de la Federación de Mujeres Campesinas de Bolivia “Bartolina Sisa”, Juanita Ancieta, aseveró que la única persona que “enfrenta a la derecha y sus conspiraciones y las derrota es Evo Morales” y por eso hay que trabajar para un nuevo periodo de Gobierno.
En la Constitución Política del Estado promulgada en febrero de 2009, se determina una reelección máxima de dos periodos continuos y para habilitar un tercero es necesaria una reforma constitucional, la que debe ser aprobada de manera obligatoria por un referéndum.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
