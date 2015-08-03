Brasil: Arrestan al exministro José Dirceu por corrupción

La Policía federal de Brasil ha detenido este lunes al exministro de la Presidencia José Dirceu en el marco de una nueva fase de la Operación Lava Jato contra la corrupción, que tiene como epicentro la petrolera estatal Petrobras.
Dirceu, el miembro más destacado del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) que ha sido detenido durante las investigaciones, formó parte del Gobierno de Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva entre 2003 y 2005. El exministro ya se encontraba bajo arresto domiciliario por la presunta compra de votos.
La Policía Federal ha lanzado una serie de redadas este lunes en Brasilia y en los estados de Sao Paulo y Río de Janeiro para cumplir 26 órdenes de arresto por corrupción y blanqueo de dinero, entre otros delitos. Alrededor de 200 agentes han participado en este amplio operativo, la décimo séptima fase de la Operación Lava Jato, según la agencia Brasil.
Dirceu ya estaba bajo detención domiciliaria por conducir un esquema de compra de votos durante el Gobierno de Lula. Su abogado, Roberto Podval, confirmó el arresto.
BRASILIA/O Globo
I adore studying through an post that can make guys and girls feel. Also, thanks for making it possible for for me to comment!
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was
wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had problems with
hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this matter to be actually something that I think I would never understand.
It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi there to every one, the contents existing at this site are genuinely awesome for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
I for all time emailed this website post page to all my associates, since if like to read it afterward
my links will too.
Someone essentially assist to make critically articles I’d state.
That is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I amazed with the research you made to make this actual submit amazing.
Great activity!
Hi there, There’s no doubt that your website might be having web browser compatibility issues.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, if
opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Other than that, wonderful website!
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than 3
hours as of late, but I never discovered any fascinating article like yours.
It is pretty value enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and
bloggers made good content as you probably did, the net will be much more
useful than ever before.
Quality posts is the main to be a focus for the visitors to pay a visit the
web page, that’s what this web page is providing.
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more things about it!
Currently it appears like WordPress is the preferred blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your
blog?
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web page
regularly, this website is in fact pleasant and the users are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
Incredible points. Great arguments. Keep up the good work.
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your
blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the fantastic work!
This is the perfect web site for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic.
You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that’s been written about for a long time.
Great stuff, just great!
Hello would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a
difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs
and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog; this blog consists of amazing and
really fine material in support of readers.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my
blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some
time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
new updates.
Howdy this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG
editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I
wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be enormously appreciated!
I’m not sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for excellent info I was looking for this information for my mission.
Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one!
It’s on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I’m inspired!
Very useful information specially the closing phase
I deal with such info much. I was looking for this particular info for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Fabulous, what a weblog it is! This webpage gives valuable data to us, keep it up.
It’s the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s
time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may just I desire to recommend
you few fascinating things or advice. Perhaps you could write next articles relating
to this article. I desire to read even more issues about it!
This website definitely has all of the information I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself? Anyway keep
up the nice quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.
Usually I do not learn article on blogs, but I wish to
say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do so!
Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and
set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be really appreciated!
Thanks very nice blog!
Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how can i subscribe
for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal.
I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vibrant
clear idea
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how
to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from
my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank you!
Nice post. I was checking constantly this weblog and I am impressed!
Very useful information specially the last phase I maintain such info a lot.
I used to be looking for this certain info for a long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Useful info. Lucky me I discovered your web site accidentally,
and I am stunned why this accident didn’t took place earlier!
I bookmarked it.
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be
happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest
you few interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write
next articles referring to this article. I desire
to read more things about it!
Wonderful article! That is the type of information that should be shared across the net.
Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and discuss
with my website . Thanks =)
Hi there to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this web site; this website consists of amazing
and genuinely good material for visitors.