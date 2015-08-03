La popularidad de Bachelet en su nivel más bajo

Un histórico nivel de desaprobación alcanzó la presidenta de Chile Michelle Bachelet en una encuesta de percepción política del mes de julio, que se dio a conocer este lunes en diferentes medios de comunicación.
Según los datos del estudio, la Mandataria alcanzó un 70 por ciento de desaprobación en su gestión, anotando un récord como registro negativo de un jefe de Estado en una encuesta de percepción política.
En tanto, su aprobación se ubicó en apenas 26 por ciento, igualando el peor registro de Sebastián Piñera, en mayo de 2012.
En tanto, la evaluación del Gobierno incluso alcanzó un nivel peor al de la Mandataria, anotando una desaprobación de 75 por ciento, mientras que la aprobación del Ejecutivo solo se empinó al 21 por ciento.
SANTIAGO DE CHILE/ Con datos de Cooperativa. Cl
