Fecha de publicación: Lunes 3 de agosto de 2015 -- 10:55

Se reanudan viajes terrestres a/de distritos del sur

La terminal de buses de La Paz luce tranquila el lunes, tras la reanudación de viajes a departamentos del sur del país. (Fides/GM)

La terminal de buses de La Paz luce tranquila el lunes, tras la reanudación de viajes a departamentos del sur del país. (Fides/GM)

El transporte de pasajeros y carga hacia y desde los departamentos sureños de Potosí, Chuquisaca y Tarija se normalizaron a partir de la noche del domingo, tras concluir las protestas cívicas en la ciudad de Potosí que duraron cuatro semanas.

Durante la protesta, centrada en paros y bloqueos, cívicos potosinos impidieron el tránsito vehicular por la Villa Imperial, lo que paralizó a camiones y autobuses de ese mismo departamento, además de Chuquisaca y Tarija.

El administrador de la terminal de buses de La Paz, Juan Carlos Amatller, dijo que los viajes a Sucre, Potosí y Tarija se reanudaron en la noche del domingo.

“Hay gran afluencia de pasajeros que han estado varados todo este tiempo en la ciudad. En la noche del domingo los buses han salido llenos, en todos los horarios y en todas la empresas”, declaró el funcionario.

La asociación de transporte pesado reportó que sus afiliados reanudaron sus servicios desde los departamentos de Cochabamba, Oruro y La Paz hacia los de Potosí, Chuquisaca y Tarija.

El paro y los bloqueos en Potosí fueron suspendidos en la madrugada del domingo, tras un conflicto de cuatro semanas que concluyó sin acuerdos entre el Comité Cívico Potosinista y el Gobierno sobre los proyectos de desarrollo que reclama ese departamento.

La Confederación Sindical de Choferes de Boliviana había amenazado la semana pasado con demandar penalmente a los dirigentes cívicos potosinos por el perjuicio económico que causó la protesta.

LA PAZ/Fides

, , , , ,
27 comments on “Se reanudan viajes terrestres a/de distritos del sur

  2. I have been exploring for a little for any
    high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of house .

    Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site.
    Reading this info So i’m happy to convey that I have an incredibly just right uncanny
    feeling I came upon exactly what I needed. I most no
    doubt will make certain to do not overlook this website and give it a glance regularly.

    Responder

  4. Good day I am so thrilled I found your web site, I really found you by
    accident, while I was looking on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would
    just like to say kudos for a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I
    don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it
    and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to
    read a great deal more, Please do keep up the awesome
    work.

    Responder

  5. Great post. I was checking continuously this weblog and I’m impressed!
    Very helpful info specially the last phase :) I handle such info a lot.
    I used to be seeking this particular info for a long time.

    Thank you and best of luck.

    Responder

  9. I think that everything posted made a great deal of sense.
    But, what about this? what if you added a little information? I ain’t
    suggesting your information is not good, however suppose you added something
    that makes people want more? I mean RadioFides.com | Se reanudan viajes
    terrestres a/de distritos del sur is a little boring. You
    might glance at Yahoo’s front page and note how they write
    news titles to get viewers to click. You might add a related video
    or a related pic or two to get people interested about what you’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it might make your posts a little bit
    more interesting.

    Responder

  19. May I simply just say what a comfort to
    uncover somebody that truly understands what they are discussing
    on the web. You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.

    A lot more people have to check this out and understand this side of your story.
    I can’t believe you’re not more popular since you certainly possess
    the gift.

    Responder

  21. Hello There. I discovered your weblog the use of msn. This
    is a very well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra
    of your useful information. Thanks for the
    post. I will certainly comeback.

    Responder

  22. I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great info I was looking for this info
    for my mission.

    Responder

  24. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself
    or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz reply
    as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would like to find out where u got
    this from. cheers

    Responder

  25. You really make it appear really easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be
    actually one thing that I think I might by no means understand.
    It sort of feels too complex and very broad for me.
    I’m looking forward for your next submit, I’ll try to get the
    grasp of it!

    Responder

  27. Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your
    blog. Im really impressed by your site.
    Hey there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends.

    I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>