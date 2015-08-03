Se reanudan viajes terrestres a/de distritos del sur

El transporte de pasajeros y carga hacia y desde los departamentos sureños de Potosí, Chuquisaca y Tarija se normalizaron a partir de la noche del domingo, tras concluir las protestas cívicas en la ciudad de Potosí que duraron cuatro semanas.
Durante la protesta, centrada en paros y bloqueos, cívicos potosinos impidieron el tránsito vehicular por la Villa Imperial, lo que paralizó a camiones y autobuses de ese mismo departamento, además de Chuquisaca y Tarija.
El administrador de la terminal de buses de La Paz, Juan Carlos Amatller, dijo que los viajes a Sucre, Potosí y Tarija se reanudaron en la noche del domingo.
“Hay gran afluencia de pasajeros que han estado varados todo este tiempo en la ciudad. En la noche del domingo los buses han salido llenos, en todos los horarios y en todas la empresas”, declaró el funcionario.
La asociación de transporte pesado reportó que sus afiliados reanudaron sus servicios desde los departamentos de Cochabamba, Oruro y La Paz hacia los de Potosí, Chuquisaca y Tarija.
El paro y los bloqueos en Potosí fueron suspendidos en la madrugada del domingo, tras un conflicto de cuatro semanas que concluyó sin acuerdos entre el Comité Cívico Potosinista y el Gobierno sobre los proyectos de desarrollo que reclama ese departamento.
La Confederación Sindical de Choferes de Boliviana había amenazado la semana pasado con demandar penalmente a los dirigentes cívicos potosinos por el perjuicio económico que causó la protesta.
LA PAZ/Fides
