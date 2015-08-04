Fecha de publicación: Martes 4 de agosto de 2015 -- 10:29

Persiste conflicto de la UMSS, pese a acuerdo

Edificio de la FUL de la UMSS, quemada el jueves 30 de julio. (APG)

Pese al acuerdo del pasado fin de semana, el conflicto de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón persiste este martes porque los docentes determinaron no reanudar clases en el campus y el rector Waldo Jiménez mantiene su intención de continuar con los procesos judiciales contra los dirigentes de la Federación Universitaria Local (FUL).

La Federación Universitaria Docente (FUD) determinó no reiniciar clases en la UMSS por la determinación de la asamblea de universitarios del lunes de convocar a exámenes de competencia para las materias que están en acefalía y no permitir que se continúe con la modalidad de catedrático invitado o interino.

Los docentes también rechazan la posibilidad de que sean las asambleas facultativas de estudiantes las que determinen el sistema para concluir el semestre académico o de continuar el año.

La FUD determinó continuar las clases en ambientes fuera de los edificios universitarios, por considerar que en la aulas de San Simón “hay mucha hostilidad”.

Por su parte, los dirigentes de la FUL sostuvieron que el acuerdo firmado el sábado 1 de agosto peligra por la intención del Rector de la UMSS de continuar con los procesos penales que sigue a la dirección estudiantil.

Los dirigentes aseguraron que el  Rector instruyó a la Dirección Jurídica continuar con los procesos penales.

El dirigente Jarlin Coca estuvo detenido dos meses en el penal de San Sebastián de Cochabamba, por denuncia de la máxima autoridad de San Simón, que lo acusó de daño a propiedad del Estado.

COCHABAMBA/Fides

