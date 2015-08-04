Cambios en el fútbol: Liga y ANF con nuevos presidentes

Los cambios en la cúpula del fútbol nacional parecen acelerase después que en la tarde del martes fueran elegidos los nuevos presidentes de la Liga Profesional del Fútbol Boliviano (LPFB), Marco Ortega, y de la Asociación Nacional de Fútbol, (ANF), Freddy Cortez.
Con estas elecciones, el Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF) vuelve a tener el número de miembros necesarios para adoptar decisiones y convocar a un congreso extraordinario en el que podría sustituirse a Carlos Chávez, actual presidente detenido preventivamente por un caso de presunta corrupción.
El Comité Ejecutivo está compuesto ahora por: Carlos Chávez, presidente; Marco Ortega (Liga) y Freddy Cortez (ANF), vicepresidentes; Walter Torrico (ANF), secretario general; Wálter Zuleta (Liga), tesorero, y Alberto Lozada, secretario ejecutivo.
Ortega fue ratificado, Cortez reemplaza a Jorge Justiniano y Torrico a Pedro Zambrano. Chávez, Justiniano y Zambrano están detenidos por el caso de presunta corrupción.
Esto deja al Comité Ejecutivo con cuatro componentes plenamente habilitados para sesionar: Marco Ortega, Wálter Zuleta, Freddy Cortez y Walter Torrico.
Un congreso extraordinario de la FBF estaba anunciado para la segunda quincena de octubre, pero de acuerdo a lo expresado tanto por Ortega y Cortez, en la reunión de Comité Ejecutivo de la próxima semana se definirá una fecha que no pase de la segunda quincena de agosto.
El presidente de la FBF, Carlos Chávez, aseguró que pese a su detención no presentará renuncia y si lo cambian será un acto ilegal y apelará a la Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado (FIFA).
SANTA CRUZ-COCHABAMBA/Fides
