Fecha de publicación: Martes 4 de agosto de 2015 -- 17:32

Comienzan desfiles por la independencia nacional

Millares de estudiantes participaron el martes en el desfile escolar de la zona sur de La Paz, en el inicio de las celebraciones del 190º aniversario de la independencia de Bolivia.

Dos niños se dan un merecido descanso en medio del desfile escolar del martes en La Paz. (APG)

Dos niños se dan un merecido descanso en medio del desfile escolar del martes en La Paz. (APG)

