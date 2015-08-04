Fecha de publicación: Martes 4 de agosto de 2015 -- 16:41

Horario continuo este miércoles 5

Desfile por el 6 de agosto en Sucre. (APG)

El Ministerio de Trabajo dispuso horario continuo para este miércoles 5 de agosto en toda la administración pública a nivel nacional, mientras el sector privado deberá adecuarse en acuerdo con su personal indica el instructivo 012/2015.

El horario laboral del miércoles 5 de agosto será de 08.00 a 16.00.

La determinación fue adoptada para facilitar la asistencia de los funcionarios públicos a los diferentes actos cívicos que se desarrollan el miércoles 5 de agosto en todo el territorio nacional por el 190 aniversario de la independencia de Bolivia.

También se recordó oficialmente que las empresas que no paralicen sus actividades el 6 de agosto tienen la obligación de pagar doble jornal a sus trabajadores de acuerdo a lo determinado por ley.

LA PAZ/Fides

