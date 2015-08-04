Horario continuo este miércoles 5

El Ministerio de Trabajo dispuso horario continuo para este miércoles 5 de agosto en toda la administración pública a nivel nacional, mientras el sector privado deberá adecuarse en acuerdo con su personal indica el instructivo 012/2015.
El horario laboral del miércoles 5 de agosto será de 08.00 a 16.00.
La determinación fue adoptada para facilitar la asistencia de los funcionarios públicos a los diferentes actos cívicos que se desarrollan el miércoles 5 de agosto en todo el territorio nacional por el 190 aniversario de la independencia de Bolivia.
También se recordó oficialmente que las empresas que no paralicen sus actividades el 6 de agosto tienen la obligación de pagar doble jornal a sus trabajadores de acuerdo a lo determinado por ley.
LA PAZ/Fides
Amazing! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a completely
different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and
design. Great choice of colors!
Very quickly this website will be famous among all blog users, due to it’s fastidious posts
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long
as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My website is in the very same area of interest as yours and my users would definitely
benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Appreciate it!
Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for
my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a lot!
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but certainly you are going to a
famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d care to find out more details.
Very good post! We will be linking to this great content on our site.
Keep up the good writing.
This is a topic that is near to my heart… Take care!
Where are your contact details though?
This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start
my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
I used to be able to find good information from your articles.
whoah this weblog is fantastic i like reading your posts.
Keep up the good work! You already know, lots of individuals are searching around for this info, you could aid them
greatly.
Very nice write-up. I certainly love this site. Continue the good
work!
I just like the helpful information you provide on your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here regularly.
I’m somewhat sure I will learn many new stuff proper here!
Good luck for the following!
Useful information. Fortunate me I found your web site accidentally, and I’m stunned why this
twist of fate did not took place earlier! I bookmarked
it.
This site certainly has all the info I wanted about this subject and
didn’t know who to ask.
It’s going to be end of mine day, however before ending I am reading this great
article to increase my experience.
Great post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little
bit further. Kudos!
After I originally commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get four
emails with the exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you can remove me
from that service? Many thanks!
Awesome blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A theme like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Cheers