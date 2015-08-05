Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 5 de agosto de 2015 -- 17:02

La Liga comienza el viernes 7 de agosto

Jugadores del club Bolívar en partido amistoso el jueves 30 de julio con San José de Oruro. (APG)

Jugadores del club Bolívar en partido amistoso el jueves 30 de julio con San José de Oruro. (APG)

El torneo apertura de la Liga del Fútbol se iniciará el viernes 7 de agosto, una vez que en la tarde del miércoles se cerró un acuerdo con Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia (FABOL), y esta institución levantó su amenaza de huelga.

El acuerdo con los futbolistas se llegó al arreglo, después que la empresa que tiene los derechos de transmisión televisiva se comprometió a pagar a los clubes los montos que les corresponde por el torneo apertura.

Según FABOL la deuda de los clubes con sus jugadores supera los 10 millones de bolivianos y se arrastran desde 2012.

Marco Ortega, presidente de la Liga, dijo que están garantizadas las primeras fechas del campeonato apertura, que inicia el viernes con el juego Oriente Petrolero-Bolívar en Santa Cruz a partir de las 20.30.

Los dos equipos juegan el partido adelantado, porque la próxima semana inician su participación en la Copa Sudamericana, torneo que organiza la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol).

LA PAZ/Fides

23 comments on “La Liga comienza el viernes 7 de agosto

  1. bạn muốn xây nhà trọ Việc tiếp theo chính là lập dự toán chi phí xây dựng nhà ở để xác
    định nguồn vốn tài chính mà gia chủ mang đi đầu
    tư..… hiệu quả nhất theo tiêu chuẩn xây
    dựng nhà ở của bộ xây dựng công ty xây dựng đại nghĩa Bước thứ 3 cũng là bước cuối cùng trong trình tự xây nhà là thi
    công và hoàn công. Hầu hết việc này được
    giao cho đơn vị nhà thầu hoàn tất……

    Tại các tỉnh trong cả nước những
    lời nói xuôi tai và chắc như đinh đóng cột nhưng sau đó là khiến bạn mất thời gian và tiền bạc do
    thiếu tính minh bạch và rõ ràng ngay từ lúc ký kết.,.… công ty tư
    vấn thiết kế xây dựng

    Responder

  4. tư vấn xây nhà giá rẻ cong ty Bày trí các vật dụng trang trí nội
    thất trong nhà không chỉ để làm cho ngôi nhà
    trở nên gọn gàng, thông thoáng mà việc
    làm này còn có tác dụng tiết kiệm chi phí..…
    Hãy gọi cho chúng tôi để được hổ trợ tư vấn giá cả họp lý
    theo tiêu chuẩn xây dựng nhà ở của
    bộ xây dựng Công ty xây dựng trách nhiệm hữu hạn Việt Quang Bạn tin không?

    Có những điều bạn tưởng chừng như không thể, đó
    là lý do để Tư vấn xây nhà trọn gói liên tục gửi đến bạn những thông tin tư
    vấn xây nhà đẹp giá rẻ nhằm giúp bạn luôn hài lòng với nơi mình sống.
    Vĩnh long hậu giang thì khi cần tìm bạn sẽ rất dễ dàng, không phải mất thời
    gian, không cần bới chúng lên một cách thật lộn xộn.,.… các công ty xây dựng
    lớn tại tphcm
    thiết kế biệt thự

    Responder

  6. Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found
    that it is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for
    brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
    A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.

    Cheers!

    Responder

  9. 「エルメス」は、フランスのHermès International, S.A.が展開するファッションブランドで、元々馬具工房として発足したが、工業化時代の発展で、馬車の需要減速を予見した同社は、創業時の馬具だけでなくカバンやベルト、ファッショングッズへ事業の中心を移動させた。

    Responder

  10. Welcome to the Web “viva9988″ Web site was created to entertain visitors.
    You can be entertained through connections from several of
    our software dieting. To play games online On the Web site, we have arranged them like a card
    game online. Gives you a thrill thrilled with our Web site.

    Responder

  16. I am not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
    Thanks for great info I was looking for this info for my mission.

    Responder

  17. Someone essentially lend a hand to make severely articles
    I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and so far?
    I surprised with the research you made to create this particular put up extraordinary.

    Fantastic job!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>