La Liga comienza el viernes 7 de agosto

El torneo apertura de la Liga del Fútbol se iniciará el viernes 7 de agosto, una vez que en la tarde del miércoles se cerró un acuerdo con Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia (FABOL), y esta institución levantó su amenaza de huelga.
El acuerdo con los futbolistas se llegó al arreglo, después que la empresa que tiene los derechos de transmisión televisiva se comprometió a pagar a los clubes los montos que les corresponde por el torneo apertura.
Según FABOL la deuda de los clubes con sus jugadores supera los 10 millones de bolivianos y se arrastran desde 2012.
Marco Ortega, presidente de la Liga, dijo que están garantizadas las primeras fechas del campeonato apertura, que inicia el viernes con el juego Oriente Petrolero-Bolívar en Santa Cruz a partir de las 20.30.
Los dos equipos juegan el partido adelantado, porque la próxima semana inician su participación en la Copa Sudamericana, torneo que organiza la Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (Conmebol).
