“Little Boy” turns 70

By Carlos A. Quiroga
On August 6, 1945, the Japanese city of Hiroshima was obliterated by the first atomic bomb explosion in world history. A few days later, a second nuclear explosion destroyed the nearby city of Nagasaki.
Seventy years after the launch of “Little Boy”, as the first bomb was called, the echoes of both atomic explosions are still heard.
The first atomic bomb was dropped from a great height by the US bomber Enola Gay and exploded 600 meters above Hiroshima at 8:15 am (Japan time), killing about 140,000 people, the vast majority civilians.
Critics denounce the action of excessive use of force, the mass death of innocents and the accelerated development of nuclear weapons.
Proponents of the atomic bombing justify their actions by saying it was the only way to bring World War II to an end in the Pacific area.
Since then, the world powers have developed and accumulated atomic bombs, many a thousand times more powerful than “Little Boy,” which was 16 kilotons, equivalent to 16,000 tons of TNT.
Those same world powers that during the Cold War brought the world to the edge of a nuclear conflagration of global reach, have banned the proliferation of nuclear weapons, but still retain arsenals of mass destruction with seemingly only deterrent objectives.
Outside this club of powerful governments, no one else can have atomic bombs.
This has been proven by Iran, which last month signed a deal renouncing to the development of all nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of the economic blockade imposed by these world powers, that had for over two decades stifled Iran’s economy, particularly slowing their oil exports.
Although surely wars remain a determining factor for the future of humanity, the Iran-West agreement and the 70th anniversary of the infamous “Little Boy” seem to mark a before and after in international relations.
The world has become aware that more bombs may be inevitable, but none like those of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Terrific work! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around the net.
Shame on Google for not positioning this put up higher!
Come on over and consult with my website . Thank you =)
I do not even know the way I ended up right here,
but I believed this submit used to be great. I do not recognise who you might be however
certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you are not already.
Cheers!
My family members always say that I am killing my time here
at web, but I know I am getting familiarity every day by reading thes pleasant content.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually
enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your feeds and even I
achievement you access consistently quickly.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Numerous people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | “Little Boy” turns 70 < Liked it!
Hi, I desire to subscribe for this webpage to get latest updates, thus where can i do
it please assist.
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else encountering issues
with your blog. It seems like some of the text within your content
are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me
know if this is happening to them too? This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this
happen before. Kudos
Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My web site looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Cheers!
Hi there, always i used to check weblog posts here in the early hours in the dawn,
since i enjoy to gain knowledge of more and more.
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently!
Thanks to my father who told me about this web site, this weblog is actually
remarkable.
Hello! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new
iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look
forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!
Hi, its nice paragraph regarding media print, we all understand media is a great source of data.
Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re utilizing?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads
a lot faster then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting
provider at a fair price? Thanks, I appreciate it!
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I really like what you have acquired here, really
like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it smart.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful web site.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over
that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hi there! I know this is kinda off topic however I’d figured
I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe
guest writing a blog post or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of
the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you’re interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look
forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
Hi friends, how is the whole thing, and what you desire to say about this piece of writing,
in my view its truly awesome in favor of me.
Hi there, after reading this remarkable piece of
writing i am also cheerful to share my experience here with friends.
I know this web page provides quality depending content and other material, is there any other web page which gives these information in quality?
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve added you guys to my
own blogroll.
Thanks for every other informative web site. The place
else may just I am getting that type of information written in such an ideal way?
I have a challenge that I am simply now operating on, and
I’ve been on the glance out for such information.
I’m not certain where you are getting your info, but good
topic. I must spend a while studying much more or working out more.
Thank you for magnificent information I used to be searching for this information for my mission.
Very nice article, totally what I wanted to find.
This article will assist the internet people for creating new blog
or even a weblog from start to end.
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
fantastic points altogether, you just gained a new reader. What might you
recommend about your submit that you made a few days in the past?
Any sure?
Hola! I’ve been following your website for some time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Texas!
Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic job!
This web site really has all of the information I
needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog site?
The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny
bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept
My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different website and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
Good day! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was
wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve
had problems with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
If some one needs expert view regarding blogging and site-building afterward i
suggest him/her to go to see this webpage, Keep up the good job.
I know this web page provides quality depending articles or reviews and other data, is there any other
web page which offers these kinds of information in quality?
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a
blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept
Terrific work! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the internet.
Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this post
higher! Come on over and talk over with my site .
Thanks =)
Now I am going to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming again to read
other news.
Thanks very interesting blog!