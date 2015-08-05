“Little Boy” turns 70

By Carlos A. Quiroga

On August 6, 1945, the Japanese city of Hiroshima was obliterated by the first atomic bomb explosion in world history. A few days later, a second nuclear explosion destroyed the nearby city of Nagasaki.

Seventy years after the launch of “Little Boy”, as the first bomb was called, the echoes of both atomic explosions are still heard.

The first atomic bomb was dropped from a great height by the US bomber Enola Gay and exploded 600 meters above Hiroshima at 8:15 am (Japan time), killing about 140,000 people, the vast majority civilians.

Critics denounce the action of excessive use of force, the mass death of innocents and the accelerated development of nuclear weapons.

Proponents of the atomic bombing justify their actions by saying it was the only way to bring World War II to an end in the Pacific area.

Since then, the world powers have developed and accumulated atomic bombs, many a thousand times more powerful than “Little Boy,” which was 16 kilotons, equivalent to 16,000 tons of TNT.

Those same world powers that during the Cold War brought the world to the edge of a nuclear conflagration of global reach, have banned the proliferation of nuclear weapons, but still retain arsenals of mass destruction with seemingly only deterrent objectives.

Outside this club of powerful governments, no one else can have atomic bombs.

This has been proven by Iran, which last month signed a deal renouncing to the development of all nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of the economic blockade imposed by these world powers, that had for over two decades stifled Iran’s economy, particularly slowing their oil exports.

Although surely wars remain a determining factor for the future of humanity, the Iran-West agreement and the 70th anniversary of the infamous “Little Boy” seem to mark a before and after in international relations.

The world has become aware that more bombs may be inevitable, but none like those of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.