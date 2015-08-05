Reconocen a medallistas panamericanos

El presidente Evo Morales entregó el miércoles un incentivo económico de 114.000 bolivianos a los deportistas bolivianos que participaron y lograron medallas en los Juegos Panamericanos de Toronto y en el Campeonato Panamericano Juvenil de Atletismo de Edmonton, ambos en Canadá.
“Es una alegría recibirlos en Palacio como justo reconocimiento a su esfuerzo, sacrificio, compromiso por Bolivia”, dijo en el acto que se desarrolló en Palacio de Gobierno.
El ministro de Deportes, Tito Montaño, precisó que los premios económicos que entregó el Gobierno superan los 114.000 bolivianos, monto que fue distribuido entre todos los medallistas.
“El Ministerio de Deportes va a destinar cerca de 114.000 bolivianos que van a ser distribuidos entre los deportistas de acuerdo a las competencias que han participados, demostrando que somos parte del proceso de cambio también en el deporte”, complementó.
En los Juegos Panamericanos de Toronto, que se realizaron entre el 10 y el 26 de julio, Bolivia consiguió tres medallas, una de plata y dos de bronce, todas en la disciplina del ráquetbol, con la participación de Conrado Moscoso y Roland Keller (plata en dobles varones), Moscoso (bronce en individual varones), y los hermanos Roland y Carlos Keller, además de Moscoso (bronce en equipo masculino).
Mientras que en el Campeonato Panamericano Juvenil de Atletismo de Edmonton, la atleta boliviana Stefany Coronado se coronó el 1 de agosto campeona panamericana de marcha, el cual fue un logro especial porque lo consiguió con récord para la competencia.
El Mandatario elogió los logros alcanzados por esos deportistas y anunció que de ahora en adelante todos los deportistas que consigan medallas en competencias internacionales serán premiados por el Estado, como incentivo al deporte.
LA PAZ/ Tomado de ABI
