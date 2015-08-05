Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 5 de agosto de 2015 -- 12:38

Vibrantes desfiles escolares en La Paz

Los desfiles escolares del martes en La Paz, con motivo del 190º aniversario patrio, fueron una manifestación de civismo, disciplina y entusiasmo, como muestran las imágenes.

  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • desfile-7
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (APG)
  • (ABI)
  • (ABI)
  • (ABI)
