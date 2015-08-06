Fecha de publicación: Jueves 6 de agosto de 2015 -- 13:09

La fiesta nacional se celebra en Trinidad

La Asamblea Plurinacional sesiona el jueves en el Club Social de Trinidad., con motivo del 190º aniversario de Bolivia. (ABI)

La sesión de honor de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional, por el 190º aniversario patrio, se realizó en la mañana de este jueves en el Club Social de Trinidad, Beni. En ese acto central de la fiesta nacional del 6 de Agosto, el presidente Evo Morales leyó un discurso-informe al pueblo boliviano.

 

