Comandante FFAA pide creación de Fondo de Defensa

El comandante en Jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas de Bolivia (FFAA), general Omar Salinas, planteó el viernes en Sucre que el presidente Evo Morales “cree por decreto el Fondo de Defensa de las FFAA, para garantizar la capacitación de sus efectivos y la modernización del equipamiento”.
El militar planteó que este Fondo Defensa apoyará a la “fuerza disuasiva del Ejército”, con modernización y actualización de equipos de sus diferentes armas.
Salinas dijo que es importante la creación de un Fondo de Defensa, con la finalidad de repotenciar la institución armada y alcanzar su modernidad.
El planteamiento lo realizó antes de la parada militar efectuada en la mañana del viernes en la Capital del Estado recordando el 190 aniversario de creación de las FFAA.
Está medida también fortalecería el “desarrollo integral de las FFAA, en su capacitación y en su acción”.
“Como institución permanente y fundamental del Estado, cuya esencia es el pueblo, junto con los movimiento sociales, que son la fuerza viva del país y nuestra reserva moral y humana, (las Fuerzas Armadas) participan de la construcción de la nueva Bolivia: descolonizada, anticapitalista y antiimperialista”, enfatizó.
Por otro lado, manifestó que la formación académica militar está enmarcada en las leyes de la Educación Avelino Siñani – Elizardo Pérez y contra el Racismo y toda forma de Discriminación.
SUCRE/Fides-Mijael Ortega
