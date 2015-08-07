Fecha de publicación: Viernes 7 de agosto de 2015 -- 23:17

El campeón Bolívar cae en partido inaugural

Incidencia del partido Oriente Petolero-Bolívar, jugado en la noche del viernes en Santa Cruz. Gan{o Oriente 1-0. (APG)

Incidencia del partido Oriente Petolero-Bolívar, jugado en la noche del viernes en Santa Cruz. Gan{o Oriente 1-0. (APG)

Oriente Petrolero derrotó en la noche del viernes por 1-0 al campeón Bolívar en el partido inaugural del torneo Apertura 2015-2016 de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.

En el minuto 16, Marvin Bejarano desbordó por la derecha y asistió a Alcides Peña ,que anotó la única conquista del partido.

Oriente tuvo mayor dominio en el partido y un juego más ordenado frente a su rival que trató de hacer pesar las individualidades, sin embargo, no hubo una conexión adecuada en sus líneas.

Bolívar recurrió a un juego fuerte para evitar las arremetidas de los jugadores del equipo local. Walter Flores, uno de los más duros, la sacó barata porque sólo vio la tarjeta amarilla de la mano del juez cochabambino Oscar Maldonado.

El empate estuvo en los pies de Ferreira, que no pudo aprovechar un contragolpe de Damián Lizio y Rudy Cardozo, mandando la pelota afuera pese a que estaba solo frente al portero local, Guillermo Viscarra, que en lo general tuvo una noche tranquila.

El resultado fue generoso para el visitante debido a las varias opciones desperdiciadas por los locales que no pudieron aprovechar las desinteligencias en la defensa del equipo paceño y errores de Romel Quiñonez.

ALINEACIONES

ORIENTE PETROLERO

1 Guillermo Viscarra

26 Carlos Enrique Añez

6 Mariano Sebastián Brau (amarilla)

16 Ronald Raldes

17 Marvin Bejarano

7 Mauricio Saucedo (x)

11 Alcides Peña

9 Sergio Oscar Almirón

14 Mauro Dario Marrone

8 Alejandro Meleán (xx)

23 Thiago Dos Santos (xxx) (amarilla)

CAMBIOS

29 Alan Mercado (x)

2 Jorge Ortiz (xx)

10 Ruben de La Cuesta (xxx)

BOLÍVAR

1 Romel Quiñónez

11 Gerardo Yecerotte (amarilla)

21 Ronald Eguino

19 Nelson Cabrera

3 Luis Francisco Rodríguez

18 Damian Emanuel Lizio

16 Walter Flores (amarilla)

25 Damir Miranda

10 Rudy Cardozo (x)

15 Miguel Callejón

7 Carlos Tenorio (xx)

CAMBIOS

14 Jaime Arrascaita (x)

8 William Ferreira (xx)

Árbitro: Oscar Maldonado

Asistentes: Wilson Arellano, Juan Carlos Cardozo y Jaime Suárez.

SANTA CRUZ/ABI

,
11 comments on “El campeón Bolívar cae en partido inaugural

  1. Howdy, i read your blog from time to time
    and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help
    is very much appreciated.

    Responder

  9. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.

    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>