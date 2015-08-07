El campeón Bolívar cae en partido inaugural

Oriente Petrolero derrotó en la noche del viernes por 1-0 al campeón Bolívar en el partido inaugural del torneo Apertura 2015-2016 de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.
En el minuto 16, Marvin Bejarano desbordó por la derecha y asistió a Alcides Peña ,que anotó la única conquista del partido.
Oriente tuvo mayor dominio en el partido y un juego más ordenado frente a su rival que trató de hacer pesar las individualidades, sin embargo, no hubo una conexión adecuada en sus líneas.
Bolívar recurrió a un juego fuerte para evitar las arremetidas de los jugadores del equipo local. Walter Flores, uno de los más duros, la sacó barata porque sólo vio la tarjeta amarilla de la mano del juez cochabambino Oscar Maldonado.
El empate estuvo en los pies de Ferreira, que no pudo aprovechar un contragolpe de Damián Lizio y Rudy Cardozo, mandando la pelota afuera pese a que estaba solo frente al portero local, Guillermo Viscarra, que en lo general tuvo una noche tranquila.
El resultado fue generoso para el visitante debido a las varias opciones desperdiciadas por los locales que no pudieron aprovechar las desinteligencias en la defensa del equipo paceño y errores de Romel Quiñonez.
ALINEACIONES
ORIENTE PETROLERO
1 Guillermo Viscarra
26 Carlos Enrique Añez
6 Mariano Sebastián Brau (amarilla)
16 Ronald Raldes
17 Marvin Bejarano
7 Mauricio Saucedo (x)
11 Alcides Peña
9 Sergio Oscar Almirón
14 Mauro Dario Marrone
8 Alejandro Meleán (xx)
23 Thiago Dos Santos (xxx) (amarilla)
CAMBIOS
29 Alan Mercado (x)
2 Jorge Ortiz (xx)
10 Ruben de La Cuesta (xxx)
BOLÍVAR
1 Romel Quiñónez
11 Gerardo Yecerotte (amarilla)
21 Ronald Eguino
19 Nelson Cabrera
3 Luis Francisco Rodríguez
18 Damian Emanuel Lizio
16 Walter Flores (amarilla)
25 Damir Miranda
10 Rudy Cardozo (x)
15 Miguel Callejón
7 Carlos Tenorio (xx)
CAMBIOS
14 Jaime Arrascaita (x)
8 William Ferreira (xx)
Árbitro: Oscar Maldonado
Asistentes: Wilson Arellano, Juan Carlos Cardozo y Jaime Suárez.
SANTA CRUZ/ABI
