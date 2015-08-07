Fecha de publicación: Viernes 7 de agosto de 2015 -- 15:57

Morales reafirma anti-imperialismo en aniversario militar

Con caballería por delante, el presidente Evo Morales encabeza la parada militar anual el viernes, en Sucre. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales encabezó el viernes la celebración del 190º aniversario de las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) y proclamó el anticapitalismo y el antiimperialismo en Bolivia, afirmando que Bolivia consolidó la liberación de la dominación norteamericana.

“Querido pueblo de Bolivia, ahora con razón y demostrando podemos proclamar el anticapitalismo, antiimperialismo, después de que nos hemos liberado de la dominación norteamericana”, dijo en su discurso minutos antes del inicio de la Parada Militar.

Un día después de que Bolivia celebró los 190 años de su gesta libertaria, Morales manifestó que el mejor homenaje a la Patria es “ser anticolonialista, antiimperialista y anticapitalista”.

Instó a los bolivianos a no olvidar que en el pasado la injerencia política, económica y cultural de Estados Unidos sobre Bolivia era la que dominaba el país.

En ese entendido, instó a las Fuerzas Armadas, no sólo de Bolivia, sino de la región a ser antiimperialistas y anticapitalistas, para luchar por la liberación del continente.

“En este día de las Fuerzas Armadas yo proclamaría que no solamente nuestras Fuerzas Armadas de Bolivia, sino que todas las fuerzas armadas deben ser antiimperialistas y anticapitalistas, para la liberación del continente”, manifestó.

Recordó que en 1959, durante el Gobierno de Hernán Siles Suazo, un funcionario de la embajada norteamericana dijo, mediante un artículo publicado en la revista Time, que la única solución a los problemas de Bolivia era dividir el país y sus problemas, entre sus vecinos.

Asimismo, indicó que el objetivo del país del norte siempre fue hacer desaparecer el movimiento indígena de América Latina y el Caribe.

Morales mencionó que en su primera gestión, acusaron a su gobierno de ser un “narco Estado”, acusándolo de estar involucrado con negocios ilícitos de narcotráfico.

“Ahora nos damos cuenta que quienes querían dividir Bolivia no nacían en Bolivia, sino venían de afuera de Bolivia”, complementó.

A su juicio, el objetivo de las potencias, como Estados Unidos, era evitar que Bolivia crezca y se independice de la dominación económica que ejercían en el país sudamericano, porque no querían que otros países compitan con ellos.

“Siento (que) algunas potencias, países, no quieren una competencia, no quieren que otros países crezcan, por eso nos politizaban”, mencionó.

SUCRE/ABI

