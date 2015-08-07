Morales reafirma anti-imperialismo en aniversario militar

El presidente Evo Morales encabezó el viernes la celebración del 190º aniversario de las Fuerzas Armadas (FFAA) y proclamó el anticapitalismo y el antiimperialismo en Bolivia, afirmando que Bolivia consolidó la liberación de la dominación norteamericana.
“Querido pueblo de Bolivia, ahora con razón y demostrando podemos proclamar el anticapitalismo, antiimperialismo, después de que nos hemos liberado de la dominación norteamericana”, dijo en su discurso minutos antes del inicio de la Parada Militar.
Un día después de que Bolivia celebró los 190 años de su gesta libertaria, Morales manifestó que el mejor homenaje a la Patria es “ser anticolonialista, antiimperialista y anticapitalista”.
Instó a los bolivianos a no olvidar que en el pasado la injerencia política, económica y cultural de Estados Unidos sobre Bolivia era la que dominaba el país.
En ese entendido, instó a las Fuerzas Armadas, no sólo de Bolivia, sino de la región a ser antiimperialistas y anticapitalistas, para luchar por la liberación del continente.
“En este día de las Fuerzas Armadas yo proclamaría que no solamente nuestras Fuerzas Armadas de Bolivia, sino que todas las fuerzas armadas deben ser antiimperialistas y anticapitalistas, para la liberación del continente”, manifestó.
Recordó que en 1959, durante el Gobierno de Hernán Siles Suazo, un funcionario de la embajada norteamericana dijo, mediante un artículo publicado en la revista Time, que la única solución a los problemas de Bolivia era dividir el país y sus problemas, entre sus vecinos.
Asimismo, indicó que el objetivo del país del norte siempre fue hacer desaparecer el movimiento indígena de América Latina y el Caribe.
Morales mencionó que en su primera gestión, acusaron a su gobierno de ser un “narco Estado”, acusándolo de estar involucrado con negocios ilícitos de narcotráfico.
“Ahora nos damos cuenta que quienes querían dividir Bolivia no nacían en Bolivia, sino venían de afuera de Bolivia”, complementó.
A su juicio, el objetivo de las potencias, como Estados Unidos, era evitar que Bolivia crezca y se independice de la dominación económica que ejercían en el país sudamericano, porque no querían que otros países compitan con ellos.
“Siento (que) algunas potencias, países, no quieren una competencia, no quieren que otros países crezcan, por eso nos politizaban”, mencionó.
SUCRE/ABI
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to
this fantastic blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for
bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
Hey fantastic website! Does running a blog similar
to this take a great deal of work? I have very little knowledge of
coding however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any suggestions or tips for new blog
owners please share. I know this is off topic nevertheless I simply needed to ask.
Many thanks!
Hi there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re
using? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m
having a difficult time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different
then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking
and checking back frequently!
A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you ought to publish more on this
subject matter, it may not be a taboo subject but generally people do not discuss such issues.
To the next! All the best!!
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth
comment. I do believe that you need to publish more on this
subject, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people
don’t speak about these subjects. To the next! Best wishes!!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and
in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog
posts. Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Excellent blog post. I certainly appreciate this site. Thanks!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about hair thinning causes.
Regards
For the reason that the admin of this website is working, no uncertainty very shortly it
will be famous, due to its quality contents.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to
blogroll.
I couldn’t resist commenting. Exceptionally well written!
If some one needs expert view about running a blog afterward i recommend him/her to pay a quick visit this website, Keep up the good work.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work
on. You’ve performed a formidable task and our entire community will likely be grateful to you.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
I’m extremely impressed along with your writing skills as smartly as with the structure in your weblog.
Is that this a paid topic or did you modify it your self?
Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to
peer a great weblog like this one these days..
Hi just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the
same results.
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Cheers
Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested
to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop,
just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t know then its up to other viewers
that they will help, so here it takes place.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what
youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just
posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving
us something informative to read?
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and
let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show
the same outcome.
Now I am going away to do my breakfast, afterward having my breakfast coming over again to read additional news.