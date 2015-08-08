Encuentran pista de aterrizaje clandestina en frontera con Chile

Personal de la Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos (ANH) hallaron una pista clandestina de aterrizaje al sudoeste del departamento de Oruro y cercano a la frontera con Chile, comunicó la entidad estatal mediante comunicado.
“El operativo se ejecutó el pasado miércoles en la madrugada, donde además se evidenció que la mencionada pista tenía meses de empleo. Esta construcción se encontraba en la localidad fronteriza con Chile denominada San Antonio de Pitacollo. Además se encontró un depósito donde se incautó más de 2.000 litros de combustibles “, informó el boletín de la ó la ANH.
La pista tenía una extensión de tres kilometros y fue destruida por el personal de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha contra el Narcotráfico (FELCN) que también participó en la operación.
“Se llegó a tener información de la existencia de esta construcción a causa de las investigaciones que las ANH realiza por la muerte del teniente Juan Carlos Chambi asesinado por presuntos narcotraficantes el 1 de mayo del 2014 cuando ejecutaba tareas de interdicción de hidrocarburos”, explicó el director la oficina de Operaciones e Interdicción de Hidrocarburos (DOIH) Jaime Cuéllar.
“Llama la atención la construcción de esta pista de aterrizaje creemos que aquí se utilizó maquinaria de alto tonelaje y que quienes la hicieron para cometer ilícitos invirtieron mucho tiempo y dinero en su construcción”, explicó Cuéllar.
“Tras seis meses de recopilación de información hemos dado con esa pista ilegal de aterrizaje y conjuntamente con otras instituciones hemos decidido ejecutar el operativo de intervención para destruir esta pista la que estamos seguros que servía para que avionetas aterricen y saquen del país de forma ilegal combustibles y hasta narcóticos”, estimó Cuéllar.
Personal técnico de la FELCN inutilizó la pista con la detonación de explosivos.
ORURO/ Con información de ANH
