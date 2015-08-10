Alerta por exceso de plomo en sales de mesa

La mayoría de las sales de mesa que se consumen en Bolivia tienen altos contenidos de plomo, que en algunos casos superan en 400 por ciento lo considerado no dañino para el organismo humano, según determinó un estudio del Instituto de Tecnología de Alimentos de Sucre, después de analizar 23 marcas del producto que son comercializadas públicamente en toda Bolivia.
El encargado de presentar el estudio fue el director del ITA, Ricardo de Gumucio, quien indicó que el consumo de plomo es nocivo para la salud y afecta de manera directa al cerebro y causa discapacidad mental.
De Gumucio indicó que la muestra fue realizada con sales provenientes de varios salares y no es exclusivo de uno.
Según datos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), la dosis máxima permitida de plomo en Bolivia en los alimentos es de dos miligramos por kilogramo: En la medición del ITA la sal de mesa que se comercializa en Bolivia contiene 7.23 miligramos por kilo como mínimo y un máximo de 9.48.
De acuerdo reporte del ITA, que depende de la Universidad San Francisco Xavier, el consumo permanente de dosis pequeñas de plomo ocasionan daños en los riñones, hígado, sistema reproductor, cardiovascular, inmunitario, nervioso y gastrointestinal. Pero el efecto más crítico de esta exposición es el menor desarrollo cognitivo e intelectual de los niños afectados.
La OMS incluyó al plomo en la lista de los diez productos químicos causantes de graves problemas de salud pública, lo que exige la intervención de los estados para proteger la salud especialmente de niños y mujeres en edad fértil.
Según el estudio de la entidad universitaria, uno de los factores para que la sal tenga altos contenidos de plomo es que no hay refinación y el sulfato es secado al sol, para extraer la humedad.
El representante de ITA indicó que el estudio fue presentado a finales de 2014 y es de conocimiento de las autoridades del Ministerio de Salud.
SUCRE/Correo del Sur- Radio Loyola
