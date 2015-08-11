Costas: Registro único estaría listo en dos años

Los datos con que cuentan por separado el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) y el Servicio General de Identificación Personal (SEGIP) coinciden hasta en un 90 por ciento, lo cual constituye la base para desarrollar un sistema único de registro en un par de años, según informó el vicepresidente del TSE, Antonio Costas.
Para llegar a este 90 por ciento de similitud de datos se tuvo que realizar una depuración interna tanto de padrón biométrico como del sistema de registro civil y contrastar los datos, dijo la autoridad durante una visita de trabajo a Santa Cruz.
Según Costas, el primer paso de la unificación es haber logrado tener “alrededor de 90% del padrón electoral que coincide de forma exacta con el SEGIP”.
No obstante, reconoció que se tiene un 10 por ciento de casos que tiene diferencias entre los datos de ambas entidades, aunque de éstos “muy poco son críticos”.
El TSE también está recibiendo la información sobre las defunciones del Servicio Nacional del Sistema de Reparto (Senasir).
Lo último que está realizando el Tribunal Electoral es solicitar a los Tribunales Departamentales Electorales (TDE) que se comuniquen con los municipios para que éstos les hagan conocer la lista de difuntos, con el fin de minimizar la presencia de nombres de personas fallecidas en las listas de ambas instituciones.
“Tiene que haber un proceso de mejoramiento (…) tenemos que consolidar a futuro un sistema único de registro, ése es el objetivo final y lo vamos a conseguir pero hay que tener un poquito de paciencia”, indicó Costas.
Agregó que espera que se tenga un único padrón en un par de años a más tardar, aunque aclaró que se tiene plazo hasta el 2019.
SANTA CRUZ/Fides-Eric Dávila
