Games at risk

By Carlos A. Quiroga
More than three years ago, President Evo Morales made a highly publicized trip to Brazil, where he got the appointment of Cochabamba, Bolivia, to host the 2018 South American Games.
The Assembly of the South American Sports Organization (Odesur) in Rio de Janeiro was convinced by the enthusiasm of Morales, a passionate about sport, and its commitment to invest at least 200 million dollars in the construction or improvement of infrastructure.
It was not the first time the Bolivian indigenous president made successful personal negotiations with international organizations. Suffice it to recall a trip to the FIFA headquarters in Switzerland, where he defended the right of Bolivia to play international football in high altitude cities like La Paz, which is 3,600 meters above sea level.
After the excitement, the Games of 2018 seem more distant than ever from Cochabamba.
No major infrastructure is under construction. The modern football stadium for 60,000 spectators promised by Morales is now just an architectural design, without complete engineering studies or fully qualified land for construction. Even it is pending the appointment of the general director of the competition.
The Odesur directory recently warned that Cochabamba could lose the right to host the 2018 Games due to the large backlog in the planning and works.
“It would be a shame that Bolivia lose the Games for the second time,” President of the Bolivian Olympic Committee, Marco Arze said Monday repeating a warning he received personally from the continental leaders in recent days.
In the past decade, Bolivia had to give up organizing other Odesur Games because of its political instability.
Odesur said Bolivia has a deadline until December to show real progress, otherwise it could lose the Games. There is little time for translating the enthusiast speech of Morales in the works promised in Cochabamba.
I am genuinely pleased to glance at this weblog posts which
consists of lots of helpful information, thanks for providing such
data.
It’s going to be finish of mine day, however before ending
I am reading this impressive paragraph to increase my know-how.
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which
helped me. Thanks!
I believe everything wrote was very logical. However,
what about this? suppose you added a little content?
I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your website, however suppose you added a post title that
grabbed folk’s attention? I mean RadioFides.com | Games at risk is
kinda plain. You might look at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create post titles to get viewers interested.
You might add a video or a picture or two to grab readers excited about everything’ve written. In my opinion, it could make
your posts a little bit more interesting.
Someone essentially assist to make seriously articles I
might state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and thus
far? I amazed with the analysis you made to create this particular publish incredible.
Magnificent process!
Hi, its good post on the topic of media print, we
all understand media is a impressive source of information.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails
with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that
service? Thanks a lot!
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking
more of your great post. Also, I’ve shared your site
in my social networks!
Quality posts is the crucial to attract the people to visit the web site,
that’s what this site is providing.
Very soon this site will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s pleasant articles
It’s an remarkable piece of writing designed for all the internet viewers;
they will get advantage from it I am sure.
Hello, every time i used to check weblog posts here in the early hours in the daylight, for the reason that i enjoy to gain knowledge of
more and more.
That is very interesting, You’re a very professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and look ahead to in the hunt for more of your fantastic
post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
Excellent blog! Do you have any helpful hints for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or
go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed
.. Any suggestions? Thanks!
An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do believe that you should publish more on this subject matter, it may
not be a taboo matter but generally folks don’t
discuss such topics. To the next! Many thanks!!
Hello there! This post couldn’t be written much better! Reading
through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He
constantly kept preaching about this. I most
certainly will forward this information to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have
a very good read. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to
say that I’ve truly loved browsing your weblog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more soon!
I think the admin of this website is really working hard
in support of his web page, since here every stuff is quality based stuff.
I just like the helpful info you provide on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at again here regularly.
I am rather sure I will learn lots of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the following!
I’m curious to find out what blog system you are working
with? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest website and I’d like
to find something more secure. Do you have any recommendations?
Wonderful website you have here but I was curious about if you knew
of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really like to be a part of group where I can get responses from other experienced people that
share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Thank you!
I’d like to find out more? I’d care to find out some additional information.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts in this kind of house
. Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this info So i am happy to express that I
have a very excellent uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I so much surely will make certain to do not put out of your mind this web
site and provides it a glance regularly.
Very rapidly this website will be famous amid all blogging people,
due to it’s nice content
This piece of writing will assist the internet viewers
for creating new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply cool and i could assume you are
an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed
to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject
matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come
more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot
often inside case you shield this increase.
If you are going for best contents like me, simply pay a quick visit this web
page all the time because it provides feature contents, thanks
Ridiculous story there. What occurred after? Take care!
Wonderful, what a web site it is! This blog gives useful facts to us, keep it up.
It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and
it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I could I desire to suggest you few
interesting things or advice. Maybe you can write
subsequent articles relating to this article. I desire to learn more issues approximately it!
Good day! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d
figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or
vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same topics
as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each
other. If you are interested feel free to send me
an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by the way!
Hey! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout
out and say I truly enjoy reading your posts. Can you recommend any
other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Thanks for your time!