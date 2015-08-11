Games at risk

By Carlos A. Quiroga

More than three years ago, President Evo Morales made a highly publicized trip to Brazil, where he got the appointment of Cochabamba, Bolivia, to host the 2018 South American Games.

The Assembly of the South American Sports Organization (Odesur) in Rio de Janeiro was convinced by the enthusiasm of Morales, a passionate about sport, and its commitment to invest at least 200 million dollars in the construction or improvement of infrastructure.

It was not the first time the Bolivian indigenous president made successful personal negotiations with international organizations. Suffice it to recall a trip to the FIFA headquarters in Switzerland, where he defended the right of Bolivia to play international football in high altitude cities like La Paz, which is 3,600 meters above sea level.

After the excitement, the Games of 2018 seem more distant than ever from Cochabamba.

No major infrastructure is under construction. The modern football stadium for 60,000 spectators promised by Morales is now just an architectural design, without complete engineering studies or fully qualified land for construction. Even it is pending the appointment of the general director of the competition.

The Odesur directory recently warned that Cochabamba could lose the right to host the 2018 Games due to the large backlog in the planning and works.

“It would be a shame that Bolivia lose the Games for the second time,” President of the Bolivian Olympic Committee, Marco Arze said Monday repeating a warning he received personally from the continental leaders in recent days.

In the past decade, Bolivia had to give up organizing other Odesur Games because of its political instability.

Odesur said Bolivia has a deadline until December to show real progress, otherwise it could lose the Games. There is little time for translating the enthusiast speech of Morales in the works promised in Cochabamba.