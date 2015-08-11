Grecia a punto de concretar un tercer rescate

Grecia está cerca de cerrar su nuevo acuerdo de rescate con acreedores internacionales, señaló el martes el ministro griego de Finanzas, Euclid Tsakalotos, apuntando a que la negociación podría concluir el mismo día.
Tsakalotos sonó optimista sobre las perspectivas de un acuerdo inminente que evitaría la quiebra del país a finales de este mes y aseguraría su futuro en el euro.
“Creo que estamos muy cerca. Quedan dos o tres detalles muy pequeños”, dijo en la madrugada del martes tras largas conversaciones con los negociadores en un hotel del centro de Atenas.
No aclaró qué puntos quedaban por resolver, que se espera se cierren a lo largo del día.
Igual de optimista se mostró el asesor gubernamental Theodoros Mihopoulos, quien dijo en Twitter que la negociación se había completado y que “quedan algunos detalles”.
Aunque los acreedores de Grecia no han confirmado todavía que el pacto podría cerrarse el martes, inversionistas recibieron la noticia con entusiasmo.
El coste de la deuda para el gobierno griego bajó, una señal de que los inversionistas están menos preocupados ahora por la quiebra. El interés del bono a dos años bajó un 4.2% al 14.73%.
La Bolsa de Atenas, que reabrió sus puertas hace poco tras permanecer cerrada cinco semanas durante el apogeo de la crisis, subía un 2.2% en las cotizaciones a mitad de jornada.
Atenas confía en aprobar el nuevo acuerdo de 85.000 millones de euros (93.000 millones de dólares) para tres años esta semana en el parlamento, antes de la reunión de ministros de Finanzas de la eurozona prevista para el viernes.
La prueba clave será la reacción de los países acreedores de Grecia. Alemana, el mayor contribuidor como nación en los dos rescates anteriores, ha destacado la importancia de ser riguroso en las complicadas negociaciones.
“Al menos en los últimos días y semanas hemos visto que el gobierno griego está listo para negociaciones serias — esto era distinto antes, y es ya una buena señal”, dijo el viceministro alemán de Fianzas, Jens Spahn a la televisora n-tv. “Y ahora tendremos que examinar los resultados que se producirán a lo largo del día”.
Grecia necesita alcanzar un acuerdo antes del 20 de agosto como máximo, la fecha en que expira el plazo para devolver poco más de 3.000 millones de euros al Banco Central Europeo. Sin el paquete de ayudas, el tercero que recibe Atenas en poco más de cinco años, el país no podrá hacer frente al pago.
Sin embargo, muchos en el gobernante partido izquierdista Syriza se oponen al acuerdo, que contempla nuevos recortes dentro de una batería de medidas de austeridad.
ATENAS/Diarios
