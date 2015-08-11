Marcha indígena contra Correa llega a Quito

Una marcha indígena que partió del sur de Ecuador, con reclamos al Gobierno de Rafael Correa, entró en su recta final y espera llegar a Quito el martes, informaron medios ecuatorianos
“Correa y su organización (Alianza País) llegaron al Gobierno ofreciendo una revolución, pero lo que han construido es un ropaje engañoso para encubrir un nuevo sistema de dominio y de opresión para favorecer a las grandes empresas”, señala la Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas de Ecuador (CONAIE) en un comunicado.
La “Marcha por la dignidad, la democracia y contra el extractivismo”, comenzó el domingo 2 de agosto, en la provincia de Zamora Chinchipe (sudeste), recorrió casi 700 kilómetros y llegó a la ciudad de Latacunga (centro), a 70 kilómetros de la capital ecuatoriana, Quito.
Los marchantes, que se triplicaron en número en Latacunga, prevén entrar en Quito este martes, según informa los diarios ecuatorianos.
El objetivo es sumarse al paro nacional convocado para el jueves 13 por sindicatos y organizaciones sociales que también tienen sus propios reclamos al Gobierno.
La CONAIE demanda, entre otras cosas, el archivo de una serie de proyectos de enmienda constitucional presentados por Correa –que incluyen la reelección presidencial indefinida– “por atentar contra la democracia, la plurinacionalidad y los derechos de los trabajadores”.
También reclama el inicio de un “real proceso de desprivatización y redistribución del agua”, con el fortalecimiento de los sistemas comunitarios de administración de los recursos.
Asimismo, los indígenas exigen una reforma agraria sobre la base de la soberanía alimentaria y mejor acceso a la salud, y rechazan el alto costo de vida, los grandes proyectos de megaminería y la firma de un tratado de libre comercio con la Unión Europea.
Correa, mientras tanto, sostiene que la movilización y el paro nacional son parte de un intento de la elite de dirigentes indígenas y de la burguesía de atentar contra la institucionalidad e iniciar un “proceso desestabilizador”, similar al que sufrió en septiembre de 2010, cuando se produjo una revuelta policial que el Gobierno calificó de intento de golpe de Estado.
Pero el presidente de la CONAIE, José Herrera, rechazó en un comunicado las afirmaciones del jefe de Estado y las calificó de “burda acusación”.
“El Gobierno, en lugar de acusarnos de tirapiedras, golpistas y de que estamos haciéndole juego a la derecha, debería, de manera democrática y sensata, dar respuestas urgentes ya que beneficia a la mayoría de la sociedad ecuatoriana”, señaló.
Luego de una serie de manifestaciones contra algunos de sus proyectos, Correa convocó en junio a un “diálogo nacional” con todos los sectores, pero la CONAIE rechaza este proceso arguyendo que “no están dadas las condiciones”.
ECUADOR/Diarios
Great goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely great.
I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is really a wonderful website.
Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest
authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you are interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Awesome blog
by the way!
Yesterday, while I was at work, my sister stole my
iPad and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just
so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now destroyed
and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
For most recent news you have to go to see the web and on internet
I found this website as a best web page for most recent updates.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent
post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!
Wow, this post is nice, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to inform her.
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to
my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this website.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and
starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done a wonderful
job!
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
It’s on a totally different subject but it has pretty much the same
layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
We stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page again.
all the time i used to read smaller articles or reviews which also clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading at this place.
Great delivery. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post. Thank you for supplying
these details.
Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is simply cool and i could assume
you’re an expert on this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to
grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
Hi fantastic website! Does running a blog like
this take a great deal of work? I’ve very little understanding of programming but I was hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyway, if you have any ideas or
tips for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject
nevertheless I simply wanted to ask. Many thanks!
Article writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write otherwise it is complicated to write.
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me on the topic of this
weblog, this web site is really remarkable.
Everything is very open with a precise explanation of
the issues. It was definitely informative. Your website is
extremely helpful. Thank you for sharing!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
I have discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me out
loads. I’m hoping to contribute & help different
users like its helped me. Good job.
I am actually thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this impressive paragraph at
at this time.
These are truly wonderful ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched some nice
points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Very rapidly this website will be famous amid all blogging viewers, due to it’s good articles or reviews
Appreciation to my father who stated to me about this website, this website is genuinely awesome.
Hello I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was looking on Google for something else, Anyways I am here now
and would just like to say thanks a lot for a remarkable
post and a all round entertaining blog (I also love the theme/design), I
don’t have time to browse it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please
do keep up the excellent job.
Someone essentially assist to make severely articles I might state.
That is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now?
I surprised with the research you made to create this particular submit amazing.
Great process!
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
you happen to be a great author. I will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later on. I want to encourage that you
continue your great work, have a nice holiday weekend!
This is the perfect site for anyone who would
like to find out about this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I
really will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject
that has been written about for years. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!