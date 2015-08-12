Asambleístas dicen que Loayza pagó su imprudencia

La renuncia del embajador boliviano ante el Vaticano, Armado Loayza, causó una serie de reacciones a nivel político tanto en oficialista Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) como en la oposición legislativa.
Para el presidente del Senado, José Alberto González, las declaraciones de exembajador boliviano en el Estado del Vaticano, Armando Loayza, fueron imprudentes y lo dejaron en evidencia.
“Yo creo que ese (ciertas opiniones), no es el elemento que detona la situación sino lo que uno siente o piensa y el manifestó una serie de conceptos, que creo yo, no condicen con la realidad, creo que le ha faltado prudencia”, declaró González.
En criterio del Presidente del Senado, Loayza está admitiendo que cometió un error y “los errores en estos casos se pagan de esa manera”. En diplomacia no hay discúlpame, dijo.
Para la autoridad la relación del presidente Evo Morales con sus embajadores es de confianza y cuando aquella relación se quiebra difícilmente se puede sustentar.
Por su parte la diputada de Unidad Demócrata (UDE), Jimena Costa, afirmó que es una perdida para la diplomacia de Bolivia: “Loayza es uno de los pocos diplomáticos de carrera que estaban en la Cancillería”.
Su compañero de bancada, Luis Finni, fue más radical al afirmar que “Loayza tardó mucho en presentar su renuncia, después de declarar a la televisión chilena, debía alejarse del cargo”.
El diputado dijo que ven el tema del mar los diplomáticos deben ser muy cuidadosos y más cuando son medios con un interés.
LA PAZ/Fides
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.I will be sure to
bookmark your blog and definitely will come back in the future.
I want to encourage you continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of
precious know-how concerning unexpected emotions.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this
article plus the rest of the website is really good.
I really like reading a post that will make people think.
Also, thanks for permitting me to comment!
great points altogether, you just received a emblem new reader.
What might you suggest about your publish that you just made some days ago?
Any positive?
I think this is among the most important information for me.
And i’m glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website
style is great, the articles is really excellent : D.
Good job, cheers
I am actually pleased to glance at this web site posts
which consists of lots of helpful data, thanks for providing these kinds of information.
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the most useful sites online.
I am going to recommend this website!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors
& theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you?
Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and would like to know where u got
this from. appreciate it
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web site regularly, this site is really pleasant and the
viewers are in fact sharing good thoughts.
Your style is very unique compared to other folks I’ve read stuff from.
Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website,
how could i subscribe for a weblog web site?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny
bit familiar of this your broadcast provided shiny clear idea
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform
you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog
in the near future but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and
Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for
something completely unique. P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.
wonderful put up, very informative. I wonder why the opposite experts of this sector
don’t understand this. You should continue your writing.
I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
Hi there I am so excited I found your webpage, I really found
you by accident, while I was researching on Digg for something else, Anyhow
I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a incredible
post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love
the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your
RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read
much more, Please do keep up the excellent work.
Thanks designed for sharing such a nice thinking, article is good, thats why i have read
it fully
I really like reading an article that can make men and women think.
Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Yes! Finally something about business environment.
This piece of writing presents clear idea for the new visitors of
blogging, that actually how to do running a blog.
Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The whole glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of info.
I’m satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us.
Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my site thus i came to “return the favor”.I’m trying to find things to improve my website!I
suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!
It’s going to be finish of mine day, but before ending I
am reading this fantastic piece of writing
to increase my knowledge.
My brother recommended I might like this blog.
He was totally right. This post truly made my day.
You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info!
Thanks!
A motivating discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you should write more
on this subject, it may not be a taboo subject but typically people do
not discuss such subjects. To the next! Cheers!!