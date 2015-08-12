Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 12 de agosto de 2015 -- 19:44

Asambleístas dicen que Loayza pagó su imprudencia

El embajador Armado Loayza. (AFKA)

La renuncia del embajador boliviano ante el Vaticano, Armado Loayza, causó una serie de reacciones a nivel político tanto en oficialista Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) como en la oposición legislativa.

Para el presidente del Senado, José Alberto González, las declaraciones de exembajador boliviano en el Estado del Vaticano, Armando Loayza, fueron imprudentes y lo dejaron en evidencia.

“Yo creo que ese (ciertas opiniones), no es el elemento que detona la situación sino lo que uno siente o piensa y el manifestó una serie de conceptos, que creo yo, no condicen con la realidad, creo que le ha faltado prudencia”, declaró González.

En criterio del Presidente del Senado, Loayza está admitiendo que cometió un error y “los errores en estos casos se pagan de esa manera”. En diplomacia no hay discúlpame, dijo.

Para la autoridad la relación del presidente Evo Morales con sus embajadores es de confianza y cuando aquella relación se quiebra difícilmente se puede sustentar.

Por su parte la diputada de Unidad Demócrata (UDE), Jimena Costa, afirmó que es una perdida para la diplomacia de Bolivia: “Loayza es uno de los pocos diplomáticos de carrera que estaban en la Cancillería”.

Su compañero de bancada, Luis Finni, fue más radical al afirmar que “Loayza tardó mucho en presentar su renuncia, después de declarar a la televisión chilena, debía alejarse del cargo”.

El diputado dijo que ven el tema del mar los diplomáticos deben ser muy cuidadosos y más cuando son medios con un interés.

LA PAZ/Fides

