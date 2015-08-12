Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 12 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:32

Servicios de Tigo sufren corte en La Paz y El Alto

tigo

La señal de telefonía celular, internet y televisión de la empresa Tigo sufrió este miércoles un corte de casi tres horas (06.00 a 09.00) en las ciudades de La Paz y El Alto, según reportes de los usuarios de la empresa telefónica que se comunicaron con radio Fides.

La empresa telefónica no dio de inmediato una explicación general sobre la suspensión de sus servicios en la ciudad de La Paz.

A las 10.15 algunos usuarios recibieron un mensaje de texto de Tigo indicando que el corte del servicio en telefonía móvil se debió a una falla en la red de fibra óptica. A esa hora, los servicios de la empresa no habían sido repuestos totalmente.

La página web de la empresa Tigo estaba fuera de servicio en la mañana y la línea de Tigo Star tampoco atendía a los usuarios.

Radio Fides se comunicó con la Autoridad de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT), cuya Unidad de Comunicación se comprometió a dar un informe en las próximas horas.

LA PAZ/Fides

