The Ambassador that could not be

By Carlos A. Quiroga

The tenure of veteran diplomat Armando Loayza as Ambassador of Bolivia to the Holy See ended abruptly before it even began.

The former Foreign Minister could not bear neither the media scandal nor the poorly disguised political pressures from the government, and ended up renouncing the Bolivian representation at the Vatican, Wednesday, before he had even submitted his credentials to Pope Francis.

His public apologies were not enough and his many admirers are left wondering how an international expert with as much experience as Loayza could make the mistake of sharing with a journalist, nothing less than a Chilean, controversial and careless views about the Pope, the maritime demand, and President Evo Morales.

Discussing if the Ambassador said what he should not say, or if the journalist published what was not meant to be published, can be very attractive but may distract us from the more important outcome of the case: Bolivia has lost a first line professional.

Loayza was called to become the official contact of Bolivia with the Pope, just when this world leader has put on his agenda of priorities the Bolivian demand for sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean.

It was assumed that, from the Vatican, Loayza would give an important contribution to the team representing Bolivia in the trial against Chile at the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

It was even expected that, with his experience as a former Bolivian representative at the Vatican, he would have an advantage over the Chilean representatives in this city-state.

But no one in Bolivia thought that he would stumble with a Chilean journalist.

Planned or not, hatched by a rival or not, the fall of Loayza is a more institutional than personal loss.

If the Bolivian diplomatic team were a football team, we could say that it has lost one of its leading scorers. There will be other players, but for a long time we will remember the one we lost.