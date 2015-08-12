Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 12 de agosto de 2015 -- 19:02

TIGO anuncia “paquete compensatorio”

tigo
La telefónica TIGO anunció que compensará a sus usuarios que sufrieron el miércoles un corte de servicio, por espacio de cuatro horas, con un “paquete compensatorio”.

La telefónica explicó, mediante un escueto comunicado, que el corte fue ocasionado por “un hecho fortuito” que provocó un corte en la red de fibra óptica, interrumpiendo parcialmente parte de sus servicios, tanto de telefonía, internet y televisión satelital.

“El equipo técnico de TIGO respondió inmediatamente y el servicio ha sido restablecido”, señala el comunicado.

La empresa aseguró que “en el transcurso del día” se comunicará los detalles del “paquete compensatorio” y el método para adquirirlo.

