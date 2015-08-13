Alerta roja por nevadas

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (SENAMHI) declaró Alerta Roja en el occidente de Bolivia ante intensas y fuertes nevadas que se producirán a partir de la noche del jueves 13 al mediodía del viernes 14.
El boletín de la institución que predice el clima indicó: “Se pronostica nevadas fuertes en el alto, la cumbre, cordillera oriental y en cotas mayores a 3800m en el territorio boliviano, desde la noche del jueves 13 de agosto hasta la madrugada del día viernes 14”
Después informó: “Durante la noche, este evento vendrá acompañado de lluvias moderadas intermitentes, cambiando a aguanieve y, recién por la madrugada se dará la nieve”.
El frente frío que azota el occidente de Bolivia comenzará su retirada a partir del sábado 15, pero en el oriente se posesionará otro frente ventoso proveniente de la Argentina.
El frente sur que llegó al oriente se alejará de la zona el lunes 18 de agosto.
LA PAZ/Fides
