Fecha de publicación: Jueves 13 de agosto de 2015 -- 22:49

Carter has cancer

By Carlos A. Quiroga

Former US President and Nobel Peace Prize of 2002 Jimmy Carter, 90, revealed on Wednesday he has cancer.

“I will be rearranging my schedule as necessary so I can undergo treatment by physicians,” Carter announced in a brief statement.

“Recent liver surgery revealed that I have cancer that has now spread in other parts of my body”, the former President explained.

After leaving the White House in 1981, he founded the Carter Center in Atlanta to promote healthcare, democracy and other global issues, and remained active in recent years, making public appearances in Atlanta and traveling overseas, including a May election observation visit to Guyana .

Carter is one of  the American leaders who has had more friendly gestures towards Bolivia, including at least three meetings with President Evo Morales in the past decade in Atlanta, one of them in circumstances in which the indigenous President faced a tough conservative opposition to their plans of “refoundation” of the Republic.

In 1979, during the Presidency of Carter, in the General Assembly of the Organization of American States, United States voted in favor of the resolution that supported the Bolivian demand for sovereign access to the Pacific Ocean and urged Bolivia and Chile to discuss this matter.

Between 1980 and 1981, Carter frontally rejected the dictatorship headed by Luis García Meza, condemning it both because of its undemocratic character and for his links with drug trafficking.

Carter signed with Panamanian President Omar Torrijos the agreement for the return of the Panama Canal, putting an end to a treaty from the early 20th century, in a historic act of return of sovereignty that Bolivia considered favorable to its maritime demand.

Given his advanced age, Carter’s health has many people around the world concerned.

