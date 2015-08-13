Siguen cortadas carreteras a Cochabamba y Yungas

Las salidas de vehículos de todo tipo hacia Cochabamba, desde occidente y oriente, y a los Yungas, desde La Paz, continuaban suspendidas el jueves por segundo día consecutivo, como consecuencia de las fuertes nevadas en la cordillera y el altiplano, informó la policía.
El transporte aéreo también resultaba afectado, aunque sólo con demoras producto del cierre del aeropuerto de El Alto en la madrugada y las primeras horas de la mañana.
No había un cálculo oficial inmediato del número de viajeros detenidos en las carreteras
El paso por el control de Bombeo, entre Oruro y Cochabamba, ha sido bloqueado por la nieve, de acuerdo al reporte de las oficinas de Tránsito de la Capital del Valle, de Oruro y La Paz, provocando un atasco de más de 500 vehículos, incluidas decenas de buses de pasajeros.
En la terminal de buses de La Paz se informó que las salidas de vehículos de transporte interdepartamental fueron suspendidas desde las 19.00 del miércoles 12, y se esperará un reporte de la Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC), para autorizar la salida a la ciudad de Cochabamba.
La ABC en su informe del jueves, dijo que la carretera a los Yungas de La Paz continúa cerrada por el alto nivel de nieve en los 22 kilómetros del tramo Uruhara-La Cumbre y por la densa niebla de La Cumbre a La Rinconada. En este sector estaban detenidos unos 200 vehículos.
Las fuertes nevadas del miércoles y jueves cortaron los pasos de cordillera devarias carreteras. (AFKA)
Por otra parte, Fides Santa Cruz informó que la oficina de Tránsito de la terminal cruceña determinó suspender las salidas a Cochabamba en la mañana del jueves, después de recibir un reporte de alto nivel de las lluvias y niebla en el trópico de Cochabamba.
Las vías de La Paz a Oruro, Potosí, Sucre y Tarija están abiertas pero se pide precaución a los conductores, porque están con agua y algunas tienen nieve.
LA PAZ/Fides
