Fecha de publicación: Jueves 13 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:50

Siguen cortadas carreteras a Cochabamba y Yungas

Centenares de vehículos seguían detenidos el jueves por la nevada en la carretera de La Paz a Yungas. (AFKA)

Centenares de vehículos seguían detenidos el jueves por la nevada en la carretera de La Paz a Yungas. (AFKA)

Las salidas de vehículos de todo tipo hacia Cochabamba, desde occidente y oriente, y a los Yungas, desde La Paz, continuaban suspendidas el jueves por segundo día consecutivo, como consecuencia de las fuertes nevadas en la cordillera y el altiplano, informó la policía.

El transporte aéreo también resultaba afectado, aunque sólo con demoras producto del cierre del aeropuerto de El Alto en la madrugada y las primeras horas de la mañana.

No había un cálculo oficial inmediato del número de viajeros detenidos en las carreteras

El paso por el control de Bombeo, entre Oruro y Cochabamba, ha sido bloqueado por la nieve, de acuerdo al reporte de las oficinas de Tránsito de la Capital del Valle, de Oruro y La Paz,  provocando un atasco de más de 500 vehículos, incluidas decenas de buses de pasajeros.

En la terminal de buses de La Paz se informó que las salidas de vehículos de transporte interdepartamental fueron suspendidas desde las  19.00 del miércoles 12, y se esperará un reporte de la Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras (ABC), para autorizar la salida a la ciudad de Cochabamba.

La ABC en su informe del jueves, dijo que la carretera a los Yungas de La Paz  continúa cerrada por el alto nivel de nieve en los 22 kilómetros del tramo Uruhara-La Cumbre y por la densa niebla de La Cumbre a La Rinconada. En este sector estaban detenidos unos 200 vehículos.

Las fuertes nevadas del miércoles y jueves cortaron los pasos de cordillera devarias carreteras. (AFKA)

Las fuertes nevadas del miércoles y jueves cortaron los pasos de cordillera devarias carreteras. (AFKA)

 

Por otra parte, Fides Santa Cruz informó que la oficina de Tránsito de la terminal cruceña determinó suspender las salidas a Cochabamba en la mañana del jueves, después de recibir un reporte de alto nivel de las lluvias y niebla en el trópico de Cochabamba.

Las vías de La Paz a Oruro, Potosí, Sucre y Tarija están abiertas pero se pide precaución a los conductores, porque están con agua y algunas tienen nieve.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
37 comments on “Siguen cortadas carreteras a Cochabamba y Yungas

  2. Does your website have a contact page? I’m
    having problems locating it but, I’d like to shoot you
    an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you
    might be interested in hearing. Either way, great website and I look forward to seeing it develop
    over time.

    Responder

  9. I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep
    it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back down the road.
    Many thanks

    Responder

  15. I loved as much as you will receive carried
    out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the
    same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  18. I do accept as true with all the concepts you’ve presented on your post.
    They are very convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts
    are very quick for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  19. It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you
    few interesting things or tips. Maybe you could write
    next articles referring to this article. I wish to read even more things
    about it!

    Responder

  23. Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was
    extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
    had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I
    as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
    Do you have any tips for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  25. Tremendous things here. I’m very satisfied to peer your post.

    Thanks so much and I am having a look forward to touch you.
    Will you please drop me a e-mail?

    Responder

  29. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely wonderful.
    I really like what you have acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say
    it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep
    it smart. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a wonderful site.

    Responder

  31. Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your blog.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hey there, You have performed an excellent job. I will definitely
    digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends. I’m confident
    they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

  33. Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your blog on my iphone
    during lunch break. I love the information you provide here and can’t wait
    to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog
    loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G ..

    Anyways, awesome site!

    Responder

  36. Very good site you have here but I was curious
    about if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics talked about here?
    I’d really like to be a part of community where I
    can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that
    share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Many thanks!

    Responder

  37. I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    Do you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on some of the subjects you write with regards to here.
    Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>