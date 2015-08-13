Juventud aplasta a Real Potosí 4 a 1

Juventud de Las Piedras de Uruguay venció 4-1 a Real Potosí por la Copa Sudamericana.
Matías Mirabaje fue la figura del partido, autor de tres goles. El restante lo hizo Matías Duffard. El descuento de Potosí sucedió a los 93 minutos a través de un tiro penal de Loaiza.
Unos minutos antes había sido expulsado Fernando Machado, la mancha que dejó la victoria para los dirigidos por Jorge Giordano.
La revancha se jugará el jueves de la próxima semana en Potosí.
CIUDAD: Montevideo
ESTADIO: Luis Franzini
ÁRBITRO: Darío Herrera (Argentina)
ASISTENTES: Ernesto Uziga e Iván Núñez (Argentina)
PÚBLICO: 10 mil personas aproximadamente
JUVENTUD (4)
12) Martín Rodríguez
7) Alejandro Reyes
3) Luis Machado
21) Enzo Pérez
14) Matías Soto
5) Matías Duffart
15) Emiliano Romero
6) Maximiliano Lemos
10) Matías Mirabaje
16) Gastón Puerari
9) Jaime Báez
DT: Jorge Giordano
CAMBIOS: 22) José Varela por Lemos
19) Matías Alonso por Puerari
20) Juan Boselli por Mirabaje
TARJETAS ROJAS: Luis Machado, a los 84´
GOLES: Matías Mirabaje, a los 20´, a los 66´ y a los 68 Matías Duffart, a los 54´
REAL POTOSÍ (1)
1) Henry Lapczyk
3) Jorge Toco
4) Martín Pavez
5) Pablo Pedraza
23) José Barba
22) Eduardo Ortiz
14) José Padilla
25) Federico Flores
11) Dustín Maldonado
24) Carlos Hidalgo
17) Gilbert Álvare
DT. José Alberto Rossi
CAMBIOS:
10) Miguel Loaiza por Padilla
18) Jon Acchura por Ortiz
7) Cristian Pulido por Hidalgo
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: Miguel Loaiza, a los 93´ (penal)
MONTEVIDEO/Fides
