Fecha de publicación: Jueves 13 de agosto de 2015 -- 20:04

Juventud aplasta a Real Potosí 4 a 1

Juventud de Las Piedras de Uruguay venció 4-1 a Real Potosí por la Copa Sudamericana.

Matías Mirabaje fue la figura del partido, autor de tres goles. El restante lo hizo Matías Duffard. El descuento de Potosí sucedió a los 93 minutos a través de un tiro penal de Loaiza.

Unos minutos antes había sido expulsado Fernando Machado, la mancha que dejó la victoria para los dirigidos por Jorge Giordano.

La revancha se jugará el jueves de la próxima semana en Potosí.

CIUDAD: Montevideo

ESTADIO: Luis Franzini

ÁRBITRO: Darío Herrera (Argentina)

ASISTENTES: Ernesto Uziga e Iván Núñez (Argentina)

PÚBLICO: 10 mil personas aproximadamente

JUVENTUD (4)

12) Martín Rodríguez

7) Alejandro Reyes

3) Luis Machado

21) Enzo Pérez

14) Matías Soto

5) Matías Duffart

15) Emiliano Romero

6) Maximiliano Lemos

10) Matías Mirabaje

16) Gastón Puerari

9) Jaime Báez

DT: Jorge Giordano

CAMBIOS: 22) José Varela por Lemos

19) Matías Alonso por Puerari

20) Juan Boselli por Mirabaje

TARJETAS ROJAS: Luis Machado, a los 84´

GOLES: Matías Mirabaje, a los 20´, a los 66´ y a los 68 Matías Duffart, a los 54´

 

REAL POTOSÍ (1)

1) Henry Lapczyk

3) Jorge Toco

4) Martín Pavez

5) Pablo Pedraza

23) José Barba

22) Eduardo Ortiz

14) José Padilla

25) Federico Flores

11) Dustín Maldonado

24) Carlos Hidalgo

17) Gilbert Álvare

DT. José Alberto Rossi

CAMBIOS:

10) Miguel Loaiza por Padilla

18) Jon Acchura por Ortiz

7) Cristian Pulido por Hidalgo

TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo

GOLES: Miguel Loaiza, a los 93´ (penal)

MONTEVIDEO/Fides

 

