Fecha de publicación: Jueves 13 de agosto de 2015 -- 16:19

Nueva Ley regulará a entidades deportivas

Tito Montaño, ministro de Deportes, impulsa la aprobación de una nueva Ley del Deporte. (Foto MinDep)

Tito Montaño, ministro de Deportes, impulsa la aprobación de una nueva Ley del Deporte. (Foto MinDep)

Una nueva Ley del Deporte, cuyo anteproyecto fue elaborado por el ministerio del área, regulará el funcionamiento de entidades deportivas en el ámbito económico, administrativo y técnico, según informó el miércoles el ministro de Deportes, Tito Montaño.

El anteproyecto de Ley del Deporte, que empezó a ser socializado con las 26 federaciones deportivas del país y que fue remitido al Ejecutivo para las consultas correspondientes con otros ministerios, contempla un nivel de supervisión y control preventivo para las instituciones públicas y privadas.

“Es una nueva Ley que va a regular el ámbito del deporte a nivel nacional”, dijo Montaño. El anteproyecto cuenta con 12 capítulos y 120 artículos.

El ministro Montaño también se refirió a la detención de cuatro dirigentes y dos empleados administrativos de la Federación Boliviana de Futbol por presuntos actos de corrupción, afirmando que el fútbol y “seguramente muchas otras entidades deportivas pasan por una crisis institucional bastante fuerte”.

La autoridad espera que a través de las investigaciones que lleva adelante el Ministerio Público se pueda transparentar no sólo las acciones del fútbol sino de todas las entidades deportivas, y así “mostrar a la sociedad que el trabajo deportivo refleja los valores para los cuales fue creado”.

LA PAZ/Fides

9 comments on “Nueva Ley regulará a entidades deportivas

  2. Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you
    know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

  7. Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
    I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together.
    I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.

    But so what, it was still worth it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>