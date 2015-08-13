Nueva Ley regulará a entidades deportivas

Una nueva Ley del Deporte, cuyo anteproyecto fue elaborado por el ministerio del área, regulará el funcionamiento de entidades deportivas en el ámbito económico, administrativo y técnico, según informó el miércoles el ministro de Deportes, Tito Montaño.
El anteproyecto de Ley del Deporte, que empezó a ser socializado con las 26 federaciones deportivas del país y que fue remitido al Ejecutivo para las consultas correspondientes con otros ministerios, contempla un nivel de supervisión y control preventivo para las instituciones públicas y privadas.
“Es una nueva Ley que va a regular el ámbito del deporte a nivel nacional”, dijo Montaño. El anteproyecto cuenta con 12 capítulos y 120 artículos.
El ministro Montaño también se refirió a la detención de cuatro dirigentes y dos empleados administrativos de la Federación Boliviana de Futbol por presuntos actos de corrupción, afirmando que el fútbol y “seguramente muchas otras entidades deportivas pasan por una crisis institucional bastante fuerte”.
La autoridad espera que a través de las investigaciones que lleva adelante el Ministerio Público se pueda transparentar no sólo las acciones del fútbol sino de todas las entidades deportivas, y así “mostrar a la sociedad que el trabajo deportivo refleja los valores para los cuales fue creado”.
LA PAZ/Fides
Hi there to all, it’s truly a fastidious for me to pay a quick visit this web site,
it consists of important Information.
Hello just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you
know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.
I every time emailed this weblog post page to all my associates, because if like to read it then my contacts
will too.
Quality content is the secret to attract the viewers to
pay a visit the web site, that’s what this site is providing.
Appreciate the recommendation. Let me try it out.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever
work and coverage! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve added
you guys to our blogroll.
Having read this I believed it was very enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this information together.
I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Exceptional post however , I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Cheers!
This post offers clear idea in support of the new visitors of blogging, that really how to do blogging.