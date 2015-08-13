Fecha de publicación: Jueves 13 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:17

Por tercer día consecutivo, China devalúa el yuan

La devaluación del yuan ha generado nerviosismo en los mercados financieros internacionales, así como en gobiernos de diversos países ante posibles afectaciones a sus propias economías.

El yuan se cotizaba el jueves a 6.401 por dólar, tras su tercera devaluación consecutiva. (Dreamstime.com)

El Banco Popular de China (BPCh) anunció este jueves una nueva devaluación de su moneda, ahora de 1.11 por ciento, con lo que la cotización quedó en 6.401 yuanes por dólar estadunidense.

Con este nuevo ajuste, el tercero en tres días, “las medidas destinadas a cerrar la brecha entre la tasa de paridad central y la tasa de comercio real del yuan, básicamente han quedado completadas”, declaró un funcionario del Banco Popular de China en rueda de prensa.

En la tercera aplicación del nuevo sistema para determinar la tasa de intercambio de la moneda china, la baja fue equivalente al 1.11 por ciento, que se sumó al 1.6 por ciento anunciado el miércoles y al 1.86 del martes.

De acuerdo con el BPCh, el nuevo sistema puede llevar a fluctuaciones significativas en el corto plazo, seguidas de un periodo de adaptación.

Explican “ajuste”

El central Banco Popular de China (BPCh) consideró que el ajuste en la tasa de cambio de la moneda del país asiático, el yuan o renmimbi, “está básicamente completado”, y se mantendrá fuerte a largo plazo.

Zhang Xiaohui, gobernador asistente de la institución, dijo a la prensa en la primera reunión con los medios desde el pasado martes, cuando inició el ajuste, que el valor del yuan ha retornado de manera gradual a los niveles del mercado.

La discrepancia entre la paridad central y la del mercado, que era de alrededor del tres por ciento, ha sido corregida tras los ajustes hechos de martes a este jueves, precisó.

El BPCh comenzó este ajuste el pasado martes con corrección de 1.86 por ciento frente el dólar, continuó el miércoles en 1.6 por ciento y este jueves en 1.11 por ciento.

Los ajustes se dieron luego de que el martes la institución puso en marcha un nuevo mecanismo de formación de la paridad cambiaria, el cual fue diseñado para reflejar de mejor manera el comportamiento del mercado en la relación renmimbi-dólar.

Zhang acotó que ahora no hay espacio para depreciaciones persistentes o sustanciales, señaló un despacho de la agencia Xinhua.

Por su parte el director de la Administración Estatal de Intercambio de Moneda y también vicegobernador del BPCh, Yi Gang, descartó que el gobierno de China planee el ajuste del yuan a 10 por ciento para fin de año ante la declinación de las exportaciones del país asiático.

Son reportes por completo sin base, dijo Yi, quien aseguró que el BPCh se centrará en la mejora del mecanismo de formación de la paridad cambiaria.

Bajo un sistema de flotación de la paridad cambiaria, el valor del yuan es determinado por el mercado y el BPCh no interviene, acotó.

El renmimbi se cotizaba oficialmente este jueves en 6.401 por dólar, con ajuste acumulado desde el marte en torno al 4.5 por ciento.

BEIJING/Aristegui NOTICIAS(Con información de Xinhua y Notimex)

