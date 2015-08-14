4 partidos, 4 derrotas, 12 goles en contra

La campaña del fútbol boliviano en las Copa Sudamericana arrancó esta semana con pésimo balance: Cuatro partidos jugados, cuatro derrotas, 12 goles en contra y apenas un gol a favor.
Y para colmo, dos de las derrotas fueron en condición de local. Los verdugos fueron tres equipos de Uruguay y uno de Paraguay.
Oriente Petrolero fue el primero en caer, el martes 11 como local en Santa Cruz, por 3-0, a manos de Nacional de Uruguay.
Debiendo jugar la revancha la próxima semana en Montevideo, Oriente Petrolero ya podía darse por eliminado antes de que perdiera toda esperanza al día siguiente del partido, cuando se reveló que hizo jugar a un jugador suspendido por expulsión, Mariano Braun, lo cual implica la pérdida de los puntos que podría ganar en la capital uruguaya.
El miércoles 12, el turno de perder por goleada fue de Bolívar. Fue derrotado 3-0 por Defensor Sporting en Montevideo y sufrió además la expulsión del defensor Damir Miranda.
Para clasificar a la siguiente fase de la Copa, la “academia” celeste debería derrotar a Defensor por al menos cuatro goles de diferencia en el partido de revancha a jugarse la próxima semana en La Paz.
Real Potosí fue el tercer derrotado en línea. Cayó por 4-1 como visitante ante Deportivo Las Piedras de Uruguay, el jueves.
En la revancha en Potosí, tiene que derrotar al poco conocido cuadro uruguayo por al menos tres goles de diferencia para para a la segunda ronda copera.
La mala seguilla boliviana se completó el mismo jueves en Cochabamba, donde el local Aurora, el “equipo del pueblo”, no pudo ante Sportivo Luqueño de Paraguay, que se alzó con una victoria por 2-1.
Aurora aparece así como el equipo con revancha menos difícil, entre los cuatro bolivianos, aunque para clasificar deberá lograr la hazaña de una victoria en Asunción.
Los uruguayos hicieron esta semana 10 goles a los cuadros bolivianos, en tres partidos. El representante paraguayo sumó los dos restantes a la canasta boliviana.
LA PAZ/Fides
