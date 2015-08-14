EEUU reabre embajada y llama a cambio político en Cuba

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, John Kerry, declaró el viernes una nueva era en las relaciones diplomáticas con La Habana pero también instó a promover cambios políticos en la isla, al sostener que los cubanos deben ser libres para elegir a sus propios líderes.
Kerry, el primer secretario de Estado en visitar Cuba en 70 años, presidió una ceremonia de reapertura de la embajada donde se izó la bandera estadounidense por primera vez en más de medio siglo, en un nuevo paso de reconciliación entre dos viejos rivales de la Guerra Fría.
Sin embargo, las declaraciones del funcionario y del canciller cubano en una conferencia conjunta posterior mostraron que el acercamiento -iniciado tras un anuncio de los presidentes Barack Obama y Raúl Castro a fines del año pasado- será lento e implicará abordar primero los asuntos menos comprometidos.
Kerry dejó en claro que Washington no dejará de señalar las asignaturas pendientes de Cuba en cuanto a los derechos humanos.
“Estamos convencidos de que el pueblo de Cuba se hubiese servido mejor con una democracia genuina para poder expresar sus ideas, escoger a sus líderes y practicar su credo”, dijo Kerry.
Sus declaraciones fueron rebatidas por el canciller cubano, Bruno Rodríguez.
“Cuba sigue orgullosa de su ejecutoria de la garantía plena de los derechos humanos”, dijo Rodríguez, quien subrayó que no debía haber ninguna interferencia de Estados Unidos en los asuntos de la isla.
El Gobierno comunista sostiene que garantiza los principales derechos humanos en el país con un sistema de educación y salud gratuitos, aunque sus críticos consideran que no concede todas las libertades de asociación y reunión en la isla de 11 millones de habitantes.
El acto en la embajada estadounidense es otro capítulo del camino abierto en diciembre del año pasado, cuando Obama y Castro anunciaron que buscarían restaurar lazos diplomáticos, reabrir embajadas y trabajar para normalizar lazos.
El viernes, ambos países anunciaron la creación de una comisión bilateral que definirá los temas que deberán ser debatidos en adelante, entre los cuales están los derechos económicos, sociales, culturales, aviación civil, medio ambiente y migración.
“Sabemos que el camino hacia unas relaciones plenamente normales es largo, pero es precisamente por ello que tenemos que empezar en este mismo instante”, dijo un distendido Kerry en español durante su discurso con el Caribe cubano de fondo.
El restablecimiento de los lazos diplomáticos entre Estados Unidos y Cuba se cerró el 20 de julio, como corolario de dos años de negociaciones secretas con la mediación del Papa Francisco y del Gobierno de Canadá. Ese mismo día ondeó la bandera de Cuba en su sede diplomática en Washington.
La sede diplomática de Estados Unidos en La Habana, un emblemático edificio en el céntrico barrio de El Vedado, había comenzado a funcionar el 20 de julio. Pero la ceremonia formal fue agendada para la llegada de Kerry.
“No creo que otro presidente demócrata o republicano tire todo a la basura. Hay que salir del hoyo. Confío en que podemos realizar adelantos”, apuntó Kerry, minimizando así preocupaciones de que el próximo presidente de Estados Unidos pueda desactivar la política de Obama hacia La Habana.
ENCUENTRO CON DISIDENTES
Kerry también planea reunirse con disidentes cubanos que se oponen al sistema político unipartidario cubano. Sin embargo, no fueron invitados al izamiento de la bandera por deferencia al gobierno cubano.
“No hay nada que temer, ya que serán muchos los beneficios de los que gozaremos cuando permitamos a nuestros ciudadanos conocerse mejor, visitarse con más frecuencia, realizar negocios de forma habitual, intercambiar ideas y aprender los unos de los otros”, dijo poco antes del izamiento.
Las marchas antiestadounidenses frente a la sede diplomática fueron una constante durante los 49 años del Gobierno de Fidel Castro.
Fidel, un fuerte crítico de Washington, entregó la presidencia a su hermano Raúl en el 2008 aquejado por una enfermedad intestinal. En los últimos siete años, no ha habido manifestaciones ante la misión estadounidense.
Cuba, por su parte, dice que Washington debe eliminar el embargo económico que aplica al Gobierno comunista desde hace décadas, algo que sólo el Congreso dominado por opositores al presidente Barack Obama puede hacer.
LA HABANA/Latamnews-Nelson Acosta y Lesley Wroughton-Reuters
