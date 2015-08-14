Fecha de publicación: Viernes 14 de agosto de 2015 -- 16:26

Evo: relaciones EEUU-Cuba deben poner fin a bloqueo

Evo saluda a una de las asistentes a encuentro nacional de concejalas, el viernes en Cochabamba. Allí habló de Cuba y EEUU. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales manifestó el viernes su deseo de que las nuevas relaciones diplomáticas entre Estados Unidos y Cuba, después de más de 50 años, acabeN con el bloqueo económico que impone el país del norte a la isla.

“Esperamos que estas relaciones diplomáticas puedan permitir acabar con ese bloqueo económico contra Cuba”, dijo en un acto en el que inauguró la séptima Asamblea de la Asociación de Concejalas de Bolivia (Acobol) en la ciudad de Cochabamba.

Horas antes, el secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos (EEUU), John Kerry, izó la bandera estadounidense durante la reapertura de la embajada de ese país en La Habana, Cuba, y dijo que es momento de restablecer relaciones bilaterales como “vecinos y ya no enemigos”.

En ese sentido, Morales resaltó la fortaleza del ex presidente y ex líder de la Revolución Cubana, Fidel Castro, para aguantar por más de medio siglo las políticas económicas que impuso Estados Unidos a ese país caribeño desde 1962.

“Fidel Castro, después de más de 50 años se ha hecho respetar con Estados Unidos, ahora están abriendo las relaciones diplomáticas”, manifestó.

El Jefe de Estado boliviano, que participó el jueves en los actos conmemorativos del 89 natalicio de Castro en La Habana, resaltó la solidaridad de ese líder con los países del mundo y afirmó que con su política Cuba se convirtió en un país modelo de la región, a pesar del bloqueo económico.

En 1961 Estados Unidos rompió relaciones diplomáticas con Cuba, tras una serie de medidas orientadas a desestabilizar la revolución cubana, y un año después firmó el decreto del bloqueo económico que según Castro le ha costado a la fecha 116.800 millones de dólares al país caribeño.

Asimismo, Morales manifestó su deseo de que el líder cubano continúe acompañando y orientando a los procesos revolucionarios en América Latina pesar de su avanzada edad.

“Fidel es un hombre inalcanzable, admirable y es interesante”, sostuvo.

COCHABAMBA/ABI

