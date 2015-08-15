Portugal, nuevo técnico de la selección de fútbol

El Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol eligió el sábado al español Miguel Ángel Portugal como nuevo director técnico de la selección nacional, en reemplazo de Mauricio Soria.
Portugal es un técnico que ya conoce el medio local, pues fue conductor de Bolívar hace varios años, y llegará al país en los próximos días para definir los detalles de su contrato.
Freddy Cortez, Walter Torrico y Walter Zuleta, miembros del Comité Ejecutivo analizaron una lista de ocho profesionales entre los que también figuraban Eduardo Villegas, Néstor Clausen y Dalcio Giovagnoli por citar a algunos, pero quien se acomodó a la economía de la Federación fue Miguel Ángel Portugal.
“Manejábamos una lista de ocho entrenadores, pero quien encasilló al presupuesto que tenemos fue Miguel Portugal, ya tuvimos un acercamiento con él y solamente esperamos su arribo a La Paz para concretar su contrato. El entrenador llegará este lunes y delinearemos el trabajo de la selección nacional, además de los partidos amistosos que se jugarán en el mes de septiembre en Estados Unidos”, dijo el dirigente Walter Zuleta.
La directiva oficializó que el seleccionado nacional jugará dos partidos amistosos el próximo mes en Estados Unidos, el primero ante la Selección Argentina y el segundo frente a República Dominicana.
El español tiene previsto llegar a la sede de gobierno para planificar esos dos amistosos y con miras al inicio de las eliminatorias mundialistas 2018 que comienza en el mes de octubre. Los bolivianos debutarán contra los uruguayos.
“Evidentemente realizaremos todos los esfuerzos para mejorar las condiciones y encontrar caminos, hay que trabajar para que esas condiciones cada día sean mejores”, explicó Zuleta.
El directivo subrayó que el español se adecúa a la realidad económica de la FBF.
“No se necesita de Carlos Chávez (quien insiste que se mantiene firme como titular del ente nacional pese a que ya no cuenta con el respaldo de los ligueros y la Asociación Nacional de Fútbol), para la firma de un nuevo contrato de la Federación”, agregó.
LA PAZ/APG
