Unión Europea da luz verde al tercer rescate a Grecia

Los 19 ministros de Finanzas y de Economía de la eurozona, encabezados por el holandés Jeroen Dijsselbloem, aprobaron en Bruselas un respaldo económico al país heleno de 86.000 millones de euros para los próximos tres años. El ministro griego de Finanzas, Euclides Tsakalotos, resaltó que el rescate llevará a Grecia hacia delante.
“Nunca hemos escondido que el acuerdo trae consigo muchas oportunidades: la oportunidad de reformar el sector público, de hacer frente a la corrupción y la evasión fiscal y de llevar a cabo importantes reformas estructurales”, dijo Tsakalotos en la madrugada del sábado, tras la aprobación comunitaria.
El acuerdo necesita la aprobación de los parlamentos de varios países para que el fondo de rescate europeo libere un primer tramo antes del 20 de agosto, fecha en la que Grecia debe pagar 3.200 millones de euros al Banco Central Europeo.
“Los griegos recibirán su primer pago el próximo jueves. Dinero que permitirá reembolsar al BCE en los plazos previstos. Asimismo se desbloquearán 10 mil millones de euros para recapitalizar los bancos helenos, para oxigenar un sistema bancario debilitado desde principios de verano. El resto del primer tramo se desbloqueará en otoño, después de que los acreedores verifiquen la puesta en marcha de las reformas. Un control que llevarán a cabo sobre Grecia los próximos tres años”, informa la corresponsal de Euronews en Bruselas Joana Hostein.
Votación parlamentaria
Sin sorpresas aunque con un debate larguísimo que ha durado toda la noche del jueves al viernes había sido en el Parlamento el tercer acuerdo presentado por el Gobierno Alexis Tsipras, gracias al apoyo de la mayor parte de la oposición. En total 222 diputados han votado ‘sí’, 64 ‘no’ y 11 se han abstenido. Los conservadores de Nueva Democracia, los liberales de To Potami y los socialistas de Pasok votaron junto a los todavía fieles al primer ministro Alexis Tsipras dentro del partido en el poder, Syriza… que son la mayor parte, 118 de 149.
“Tenemos que decir las cosas como son. Las opciones eran un rescate con euro o un rescate con dracma (La antigua moneda griega, ahora en desuso). Esto último es lo que quiere el ministro de Finanzas alemán, proponiéndolo una y otra vez para que este acuerdo no se complete”, ha explicado Tsipras.
El primer ministro vio como alrededor de 43 miembros de entre sus filas se expresaban en contra de su propio Gobierno: votando ‘no’ o absteniéndose. Este escenario podría llevar al Gobierno a tener que convocar una moción de confianza la semana que viene, tras el pago al BCE de 3.200 millones de euros, con vista a unas posibles elecciones en otoño.
“Pocas horas antes del voto crucial en el Parlamento, el Gobierno trató de convencer a los diputados de que el acuerdo con los acreedores es el mejor posible. Pero el fantasma de la celebración de elecciones anticipadas está cada vez más presente. Es probable que más pronto que tarde el Gobierno tenga que convencer a los votantes de que el programa del tercer rescate era necesario”, dijo el periodista de euronews Costas Tsellos.
BRUSELAS/Euronews
It’s very effortless to find out any topic on web as compared
to textbooks, as I found this paragraph at this web page.
Greetings! Very useful advice within this post! It’s the
little changes that will make the biggest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
I was pretty pleased to discover this website. I want to to thank you for
your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff in your blog.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up
and also the rest of the site is very good.
Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your web site loads up
very fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your associate
link to your host? I wish my website loaded up
as fast as yours lol
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was
just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any
help is very much appreciated.
Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand
your stuff previous to and you’re just extremely excellent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like
what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for to keep it wise.
I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually
a terrific website.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your site and in depth information you provide.
It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed material.
Excellent read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including
your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Asking questions are really nice thing if you are not
understanding anything completely, however this article presents
fastidious understanding even.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is simply placing the other person’s webpage link on your page at proper place and other person will also do same
in support of you.
Good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by chance (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as
I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors would
really benefit from a lot of the information you
provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Appreciate it!
Howdy! I just want to offer you a big thumbs up for the great information you have got right here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your blog for more soon.
Just wish to say your article is as surprising.
The clarity in your post is just excellent and i can assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.
Hi there to all, the contents present at this web site
are truly amazing for people knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you should write more on this
subject, it may not be a taboo subject but generally people don’t speak about such
topics. To the next! Cheers!!
Greetings! I’ve been following your web site for a long time now
and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give you a shout out from Humble Tx!
Just wanted to tell you keep up the great work!
Does your website have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it
but, I’d like to shoot you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great website and I
look forward to seeing it expand over time.
Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere,
when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this sensible post.
My partner and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I
might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to going over your web page for a second time.
Excellent, what a blog it is! This website provides valuable data to us, keep
it up.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe this site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read
more, thanks for the advice!
Superb, what a website it is! This blog provides useful data to us, keep it up.
I am genuinely thankful to the holder of this web page who has shared this fantastic piece of writing at
here.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout
on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see
a nice blog like this one today.
Great article! This is the kind of information that should be shared
across the net. Disgrace on Google for now not positioning
this publish higher! Come on over and consult with my website .
Thank you =)
I am truly pleased to read this weblog posts which contains lots of helpful data,
thanks for providing such data.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of
your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my
social networks!
Very good info. Lucky me I recently found your website by chance (stumbleupon).
I’ve saved it for later!
Hello, this weekend is fastidious for me, because this moment
i am reading this enormous educational piece of writing
here at my house.
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, wonderful blog!
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during
lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here
and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m surprised at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow,
excellent blog!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords
but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.
Thank you!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous
to and you’re just extremely excellent. I actually like
what you have acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which you say
it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart.
I can not wait to read much more from you.
This is really a great site.
Hello, i believe that i saw you visited my website thus i came to go
back the want?.I’m trying to in finding issues to enhance my website!I suppose its adequate
to use a few of your ideas!!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Hi there, all the time i used to check web site posts here
early in the break of day, for the reason that i
like to find out more and more.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I
to find It really helpful & it helped me out
a lot. I’m hoping to present one thing again and aid
others such as you helped me.
I do not even know the way I ended up right here, however I thought this
submit was once good. I don’t recognize who you
are but definitely you’re going to a well-known blogger should you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Hi there every one, here every one is sharing such experience, therefore it’s nice to read this website, and I used to visit
this webpage everyday.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed!
Very useful info specially the last part I care for
such info a lot. I was seeking this particular
info for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this site daily,
if so after that you will absolutely get nice
experience.
Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe this amazing site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be returning to read more, thanks for the
information!
I am genuinely pleased to read this weblog posts which includes tons of valuable information,
thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on online business. Regards
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate
to this excellent blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for
book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you
some fascinating things or tips. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I desire to read even more things about it!
certainly like your web site however you have to test the
spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife
with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to inform the truth then again I’ll certainly come again again.
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This article posted at this web page is actually good.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a
community in the same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have done
a wonderful job!
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for residential pest
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to
see if it can survive a 40 foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has
83 views. I know this is completely off topic
but I had to share it with someone!
you’re in point of fact a just right webmaster.
The site loading velocity is amazing. It kind of feels that you’re
doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork.
you have done a magnificent activity on this subject!
constantly i used to read smaller posts which as well clear
their motive, and that is also happening with this paragraph which I am reading at this time.
I always used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user
of web so from now I am using net for content, thanks to web.
Great delivery. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
My family members all the time say that I am killing
my time here at web, however I know I am getting know-how daily by reading thes pleasant articles.
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this weblog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information specifically the closing part
I take care of such information much. I used to be seeking this certain information for a very lengthy
time. Thanks and good luck.
I do not know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing problems
with your blog. It appears as if some of the text on your
content are running off the screen. Can someone else please
comment and let me know if this is happening to them too?
This might be a problem with my web browser because I’ve
had this happen before. Appreciate it