Fecha de publicación: Sábado 15 de agosto de 2015 -- 11:19

Unión Europea da luz verde al tercer rescate a Grecia

Ciudadanos griegos hacen vigilia ante el Parlamento, durante la votación del tercer paquete de rescate, que luego fue ratificado por la UE. (euronews)

Ciudadanos griegos hacen vigilia ante el Parlamento, durante la votación del tercer paquete de rescate, que luego fue ratificado por la UE. (euronews)

Los 19 ministros de Finanzas y de Economía de la eurozona, encabezados por el holandés Jeroen Dijsselbloem, aprobaron en Bruselas un respaldo económico al país heleno de 86.000 millones de euros para los próximos tres años. El ministro griego de Finanzas, Euclides Tsakalotos, resaltó que el rescate llevará a Grecia hacia delante.

“Nunca hemos escondido que el acuerdo trae consigo muchas oportunidades: la oportunidad de reformar el sector público, de hacer frente a la corrupción y la evasión fiscal y de llevar a cabo importantes reformas estructurales”, dijo Tsakalotos en la madrugada del sábado, tras la aprobación comunitaria.

El acuerdo necesita la aprobación de los parlamentos de varios países para que el fondo de rescate europeo libere un primer tramo antes del 20 de agosto, fecha en la que Grecia debe pagar 3.200 millones de euros al Banco Central Europeo.

“Los griegos recibirán su primer pago el próximo jueves. Dinero que permitirá reembolsar al BCE en los plazos previstos. Asimismo se desbloquearán 10 mil millones de euros para recapitalizar los bancos helenos, para oxigenar un sistema bancario debilitado desde principios de verano. El resto del primer tramo se desbloqueará en otoño, después de que los acreedores verifiquen la puesta en marcha de las reformas. Un control que llevarán a cabo sobre Grecia los próximos tres años”, informa la corresponsal de Euronews en Bruselas Joana Hostein.

Votación parlamentaria

Sin sorpresas aunque con un debate larguísimo que ha durado toda la noche del jueves al viernes había sido en el Parlamento el tercer acuerdo presentado por el Gobierno Alexis Tsipras, gracias al apoyo de la mayor parte de la oposición. En total 222 diputados han votado ‘sí’, 64 ‘no’ y 11 se han abstenido. Los conservadores de Nueva Democracia, los liberales de To Potami y los socialistas de Pasok votaron junto a los todavía fieles al primer ministro Alexis Tsipras dentro del partido en el poder, Syriza… que son la mayor parte, 118 de 149.

“Tenemos que decir las cosas como son. Las opciones eran un rescate con euro o un rescate con dracma (La antigua moneda griega, ahora en desuso). Esto último es lo que quiere el ministro de Finanzas alemán, proponiéndolo una y otra vez para que este acuerdo no se complete”, ha explicado Tsipras.

El primer ministro vio como alrededor de 43 miembros de entre sus filas se expresaban en contra de su propio Gobierno: votando ‘no’ o absteniéndose. Este escenario podría llevar al Gobierno a tener que convocar una moción de confianza la semana que viene, tras el pago al BCE de 3.200 millones de euros, con vista a unas posibles elecciones en otoño.

“Pocas horas antes del voto crucial en el Parlamento, el Gobierno trató de convencer a los diputados de que el acuerdo con los acreedores es el mejor posible. Pero el fantasma de la celebración de elecciones anticipadas está cada vez más presente. Es probable que más pronto que tarde el Gobierno tenga que convencer a los votantes de que el programa del tercer rescate era necesario”, dijo el periodista de euronews Costas Tsellos.

BRUSELAS/Euronews

