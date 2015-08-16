Fecha de publicación: Domingo 16 de agosto de 2015 -- 20:14

San José gana a Oriente por 2 a 1

Incidencias del partido San José- Oriente Petrolero en Oruro. (APG)

Incidencias del partido San José- Oriente Petrolero en Oruro. (APG)

Con dos goles de Augusto Andaveris el plantel de San José impuso su juego ante Oriente Petrolero, equipo que al que le ganó por 2 a 1 el domingo en el estadio Jesús Bermúdez, de Oruro por el torneo local, ante pocos asistentes.

El partido de la segunda fecha tuvo un buen trámite por largos minutos el empate de 1 a 1 se mantuvo, los refineros intentaron ponerse en ventaja desde el primer tiempo, buscó propuso su juego al igual que los santos, quienes al final reaccionaron y ya piensan en el siguiente rival, porque están seguros que cada puntos sumado les dará la posibilidad de estar entre los primeros de la tabla de posiciones del Campeonato Apertura.

En San José no solo estaba la presión del público porque los directivos anunciaron que habría cambios en la plantilla, por lo que los jugadores estaban obligados a mostrar su mejor juego, para el partido el director técnico Víctor Barrientos realizó cambios en el once titular con relación al que debutó, lo que permitió mayor volumen de juego en el equipo.

Durante la primera etapa se pudo contabilizar llegadas para los dos equipos, tanto los santos como los orientales ingresaron con peligro, pero mientras más se acercaban al área de peligro desaparecía el gol y terminaba en intentos y nada más.

Faltaban algunos minutos para que finalice el primer tiempo del partido, cuando San José genera otra llegada con sello de gol, pero el arquero Marcos Argüello ataja el balón, ese fue el último intento en esa etapa pues el árbitro beniano Alejandro Mancilla finaliza el juego.

En segunda etapa, se marcaron los tres goles, los jugadores de ambos equipos ingresan con el propósito de lograr los puntos de la segunda fecha del campeonato local, los taques comenzaron a llegar desde que comenzó el compromiso.

Augusto Andaveris, de San José dibuja una sonrisa en la hinchada santa con un de cabeza a los 49 minutos, el jugador estaba en el momento y lugar preciso para mandar el balón al fondo del arco de los orientistas, la jugada se generó desde el sector de Ariel Juárez quien pasa la pelota al centro del área de peligro y se apunta el 1 a 0.

Pero los refineros no estaban conformes con lo que sucedía en el campo de juego, así que atacaron, es en una jugada de tiro de esquina para que Mariano Braun logre emparejar el marcador, el jugador aprovecha el pase y deja mal parada a la defensa santa que nada puede hacer en el minuto 62.

Después de ese gol San José también se anima a tacar más con buenas llegadas, una vez más Andaveris que estaba atento para cualquier jugada de peligro aparece para convertir el segundo gol en el minuto 83 y sería el definitivo del cotejo que fue de buen trámite.

ORURO/ APG

,
