Fecha de publicación: Lunes 17 de agosto de 2015 -- 08:52

Alemana K-UTEC diseñará planta de carbonato de litio de Uyuni

Un trabajador en la planta de litio de Uyuni.(APG)

El Gobierno de Bolivia, mediante la Gerencia Nacional de Recursos Evaporíticos, y la empresa alemana K-UTEC AG Salt Tecnologies firmaron el domingo el contrato para la elaboración a diseño final del proyecto de construcción de la Planta Industrial de Carbonato de Litio, en Uyuni, Potosí.

El contrato fue suscrito por el gerente general de Recursos Evaporíticos, Luis Alberto Echazú, y el representante de la empresa K-UTEC, Henrich Marx, en presencia del presidente Evo Morales, en un acto especial desarrollado en el Salar de Uyuni.

“Estamos acá para una firma de estudio a diseño final para la Planta Industrial de Carbonato de Litio. Hemos dado pasos importantes en la industrialización de litio. Estas inversiones son con nuestra plata. Nadie será socio. Nosotros seremos dueños”, dio el presidente Evo Morales en el acto realizado en el Hotel de Sal a orillas del salar de Uyuni.

En su discurso, el Mandatario señaló que el estudio demanda una inversión estatal de 33,6 millones de dólares y debe ser entregado en un plazo no mayor a 10 meses.

Ese estudio canalizará las inve4rsiones mayores, que entre la planta de carbonato de litio, la fábrica de derivados de potasio y otras sumarán unos 1.000 millones de dólares, según los planes oficiales.

Según Morales, el Gobierno tiene previsto invertir 925 millones de dólares hasta el 2019 para industrializar el litio que existe en el Salar de Uyuni, considerado el desierto de sal continuo más grande del mundo.

En base a proyecciones oficiales, dijo que el carbonato de litio producido en la nueva planta industrial será comercializado al mercado externo en 7.000 dólares por tonelada.

El Jefe de Estado advirtió que controlará personalmente el estudio, puesto que una vez de que concluya se debe licitar la construcción de la planta para consolidar una producción de tipo industrial y llegar a los mercados internacionales.

El contrato para la construcción de la planta industrial debería ser firmado en un plazo máximo de un año, remarcó.

Morales recordó que ya se construyó una primera Planta Piloto de Carbonato de Litio en Uyuni, con una inversión de 20 millones de dólares, y ahora se continúa ese proyecto con la fase industrial.

El salar de Uyuni se extiende por al menos 10.000 kilómetros cuadrados y el Gobierno boliviano invierte recursos para industrializar unos 400 kilómetros de ese desierto salado, cuyo potencial garantizará 100 años de explotación de litio, remarcó Morales.

“Esa es la esperanza, no sólo es para Bolivia sino para la región y para el mundo”, subrayó.

Relievó que la industrialización del litio forma parte de la ‘Agenda Patriótica del Bicentenario’, que busca eliminar la extrema pobreza en el país hasta el 2025.

“Algunos temas hay que arrancar ahora para cosechar antes del 2025″, apuntó.

Por su parte, el Gerente General de Recursos Evaporíticos, Alberto Echazú, destacó la firma y dijo que es un paso más para industrializar el litio de Uyuni, cuyo proceso “no fue fácil”, pero se logró avanzar gracias a recursos propios y el esfuerzo de profesionales bolivianos.

“Con mucho orgullo podemos decir que lo que hasta ahora hemos avanzado, lo hemos hecho con esfuerzo propio, con dinero propio, con investigadores propios y con esfuerzo propio de los bolivianos”, remarcó.

UYUNI/ABI

