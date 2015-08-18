Fecha de publicación: Martes 18 de agosto de 2015 -- 23:20

Bolívar queda fuera de la Sudamericana

El jugador de Bolívar Luis Miguel Callejón sortea a un jugador de Defensor Sporting. (APG)

El jugador de Bolívar Luis Miguel Callejón sortea a un jugador de Defensor Sporting. (APG)

El plantel boliviano de Bolívar quedó fuera de la Copa Sudamericana la noche del martes cuando bordeó la clasificación a la siguiente ronda con su triunfo sobre Defensor Sporting, de Uruguay, por la cuenta de 2-0, marcador que no fue suficiente, porque faltó un gol para forzar la definición de esta llave en los lanzamientos penales.

Bolívar dispuso de incontables ocasiones de marcar goles para resolver el partido y la clasificación, pero sus jugadores no tuvieron la frialdad para empujar la pelota. En algunos casos desperdiciaron las oportunidades a centímetros de la línea de gol, y esto fue aumentando la tensión dentro del estadio Hernando Siles.

La Academia sufre de una falta de puntería entre sus jugadores, la presión de remontar un 0-3 que sufrieron la semana pasada en Montevideo traicionó los nervios de los jugadores y sin control sobre las ansías el boleto a la próxima etapa se alejaba. Este obstáculo viene desde los cotejos del torneo liguero y no deja tranquilo al director técnico Eduardo Villegas.

Los goles de este triunfo fueron convertidos por William Ferreira en dos ocasiones (61´y 81´), hasta hace algunos días atrás el delantero uruguayo fue rechiflado por la afición en el mismo escenario deportivo por mostrar un bajo rendimiento, junto a sus compañeros, pero esta vez se convirtió en un guía con los tantos que anotó.

Ferreira peleó entre los jugadores de Defensor Sporting para enviar la pelota contra las redes, fue un premio a la entrega que colocó el delantero, después que antes había fallado con sus remates.

Defensor Sporting colocó una “muralla” defensiva delante del arquero Martín Campaña, los celestes impactaron de frente contra esta pared y las mayores frustraciones se dieron en el primer tiempo cuando se dejaron llevar por el entusiasmo de las acciones y dispararon sin dirección ni sentido sobre el pórtico.

Campaña también fue otro dolor de cabeza para Bolívar, rodeado de sus defensores el guardameta hizo una buena labor desviando los disparos y soportando la presión que había sobre su área.

Cerrar la etapa inicial con el marcador en blanco fue una victoria para los charrúas, su plan de proteger el arco sin medir consecuencias dio resultado y pudieron medir la capacidad de la Academia. En el complemento agregaron contragolpes a su guión generando peligro porque había lapsus en la marcación bolivarista que dejó espacio al cuadro visitante para inquietar a Romel Quiñónez con remates desde fuera del área.

Con un marcador global de 3-2 a favor de Defensor Sporting su siguiente objetivo será enfrentar a Universitario de Deportes, de Perú, o a Deportivo Anzoátegui, de Venezuela, la ventaja está en el lado peruano por la victoria (3-1) en la ida.

CIUDAD: La Paz

ESTADIO: Hernando Siles

ÁRBITRO: Anderson Daronco (Brasil)

ASISTENTES: Marcelo Van Gasse y Fabio Pereira (Brasil)

PÚBLICO: 15 mil personas aproximadamente

BOLÍVAR (2)

1) Romel Quiñonez

21) Ronald Eguino

19) Nelson Cabrera

9) José Luis Sánchez

16) Wálter Flores

26) Erwin Saavedra

20) Leandro Maygua

15) Juan Miguel Callejón

18) Damián Lizio

17) Juan Carlos Arce

8) William Ferreira

DT: Eduardo Villegas

CAMBIOS: 14) Jaime Arrascaita por Maygua

9) Carlos Tenorio por Lizio

TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo

GOLES: William Ferreira, a los 61´ y a los 81´

DEFENSOR SPORTING (0)

12) Martín Campaña

6) Emilio Zeballos

19) Andres Scotti

2) Guillermo De Los Santos

4) Sergio Ariosa

24) Brian Lozano

25) Martín Rabuñal

8) Mauro Arambarri

16) Felipe Rodríguez

11) Nicolás Olivera

26) Héctor Acuña

DT: Juan Tejera

CAMBIOS: 5) José Fleurquín por Olivera

21) Santiago Barboza por Acuña

7) Leonardo Pais por Lozano

TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo

GOLES: No marcó

LA PAZ/APG

38 comments on “Bolívar queda fuera de la Sudamericana

  6. Hey there! I’ve been reading your website for
    a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead
    and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to mention keep up the fantastic work!

    Responder

  8. After I initially commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me
    when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment
    is added I receive four emails with the exact same comment.
    Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
    Thanks!

    Responder

  9. Hello there I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was browsing
    on Aol for something else, Anyhow I am here now and
    would just like to say thanks a lot for a incredible post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
    have time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and
    also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be
    back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the excellent work.

    Responder

  10. I was recommended this web site by way of my cousin. I am not sure whether
    or not this publish is written by way of him as no one else know such particular about my trouble.
    You are amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  11. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find most
    of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers to
    write content available for you? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write related to here.
    Again, awesome web log!

    Responder

  12. I’m more than happy to uncover this website.
    I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to look at
    new stuff in your site.

    Responder

  13. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my apple
    ipad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five
    foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has
    83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  16. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it, you
    can be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and will eventually come
    back sometime soon. I want to encourage you continue your great work,
    have a nice evening!

    Responder

  17. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out
    right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over
    that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  18. Thank you for some other informative site. The place
    else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way?
    I have a challenge that I’m simply now working on, and I have been on the
    look out for such information.

    Responder

  20. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I definitely
    enjoyed reading it, you will be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back down the road.
    I want to encourage you to ultimately continue your great work, have a nice afternoon!

    Responder

  21. I am really impressed with your writing skills and also with the
    layout on your weblog. Is this a paid theme
    or did you customize it yourself? Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to
    see a great blog like this one today.

    Responder

  22. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
    in it or something. I think that you could do with a few pics to drive
    the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is wonderful blog.

    A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

    Responder

  23. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and
    tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and
    she has 83 views. I know this is totally off
    topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  24. Hi there, I discovered your site by means of Google even as
    searching for a comparable subject, your web site came up, it seems
    great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, just was aware of your weblog thru Google, and located
    that it is really informative. I’m going to be careful for brussels.
    I will be grateful in case you continue this in future.
    Numerous other people will probably be benefited out
    of your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  25. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
    and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog
    posts. After all I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more
    soon!

    Responder

  26. Greate post. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.

    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hello there, You have done a fantastic job. I will definitely digg it and in my opinion recommend to
    my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this
    website.

    Responder

  29. Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
    I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this web site.

    Responder

  31. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to send you an email.
    I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing.

    Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time.

    Responder

  33. Greetings, There’s no doubt that your blog could possibly be having web browser compatibility problems.
    When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however,
    if opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues. I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Besides that, great website!

    Responder

  34. Hi there this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
    I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get
    guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be
    greatly appreciated!

    Responder

  35. I think this is one of the most significant information for me.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But want to remark on few general things, The web
    site style is wonderful, the articles is really excellent :
    D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  36. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board
    and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something
    back and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>