Bolívar queda fuera de la Sudamericana

El plantel boliviano de Bolívar quedó fuera de la Copa Sudamericana la noche del martes cuando bordeó la clasificación a la siguiente ronda con su triunfo sobre Defensor Sporting, de Uruguay, por la cuenta de 2-0, marcador que no fue suficiente, porque faltó un gol para forzar la definición de esta llave en los lanzamientos penales.
Bolívar dispuso de incontables ocasiones de marcar goles para resolver el partido y la clasificación, pero sus jugadores no tuvieron la frialdad para empujar la pelota. En algunos casos desperdiciaron las oportunidades a centímetros de la línea de gol, y esto fue aumentando la tensión dentro del estadio Hernando Siles.
La Academia sufre de una falta de puntería entre sus jugadores, la presión de remontar un 0-3 que sufrieron la semana pasada en Montevideo traicionó los nervios de los jugadores y sin control sobre las ansías el boleto a la próxima etapa se alejaba. Este obstáculo viene desde los cotejos del torneo liguero y no deja tranquilo al director técnico Eduardo Villegas.
Los goles de este triunfo fueron convertidos por William Ferreira en dos ocasiones (61´y 81´), hasta hace algunos días atrás el delantero uruguayo fue rechiflado por la afición en el mismo escenario deportivo por mostrar un bajo rendimiento, junto a sus compañeros, pero esta vez se convirtió en un guía con los tantos que anotó.
Ferreira peleó entre los jugadores de Defensor Sporting para enviar la pelota contra las redes, fue un premio a la entrega que colocó el delantero, después que antes había fallado con sus remates.
Defensor Sporting colocó una “muralla” defensiva delante del arquero Martín Campaña, los celestes impactaron de frente contra esta pared y las mayores frustraciones se dieron en el primer tiempo cuando se dejaron llevar por el entusiasmo de las acciones y dispararon sin dirección ni sentido sobre el pórtico.
Campaña también fue otro dolor de cabeza para Bolívar, rodeado de sus defensores el guardameta hizo una buena labor desviando los disparos y soportando la presión que había sobre su área.
Cerrar la etapa inicial con el marcador en blanco fue una victoria para los charrúas, su plan de proteger el arco sin medir consecuencias dio resultado y pudieron medir la capacidad de la Academia. En el complemento agregaron contragolpes a su guión generando peligro porque había lapsus en la marcación bolivarista que dejó espacio al cuadro visitante para inquietar a Romel Quiñónez con remates desde fuera del área.
Con un marcador global de 3-2 a favor de Defensor Sporting su siguiente objetivo será enfrentar a Universitario de Deportes, de Perú, o a Deportivo Anzoátegui, de Venezuela, la ventaja está en el lado peruano por la victoria (3-1) en la ida.
CIUDAD: La Paz
ESTADIO: Hernando Siles
ÁRBITRO: Anderson Daronco (Brasil)
ASISTENTES: Marcelo Van Gasse y Fabio Pereira (Brasil)
PÚBLICO: 15 mil personas aproximadamente
BOLÍVAR (2)
1) Romel Quiñonez
21) Ronald Eguino
19) Nelson Cabrera
9) José Luis Sánchez
16) Wálter Flores
26) Erwin Saavedra
20) Leandro Maygua
15) Juan Miguel Callejón
18) Damián Lizio
17) Juan Carlos Arce
8) William Ferreira
DT: Eduardo Villegas
CAMBIOS: 14) Jaime Arrascaita por Maygua
9) Carlos Tenorio por Lizio
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: William Ferreira, a los 61´ y a los 81´
DEFENSOR SPORTING (0)
12) Martín Campaña
6) Emilio Zeballos
19) Andres Scotti
2) Guillermo De Los Santos
4) Sergio Ariosa
24) Brian Lozano
25) Martín Rabuñal
8) Mauro Arambarri
16) Felipe Rodríguez
11) Nicolás Olivera
26) Héctor Acuña
DT: Juan Tejera
CAMBIOS: 5) José Fleurquín por Olivera
21) Santiago Barboza por Acuña
7) Leonardo Pais por Lozano
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: No marcó
LA PAZ/APG
